Russia Considers Citizenship Act Domestic Issue Of India, Says Diplomat

Roman Babushkin mentioned Russia believes that points between India and Pak needs to be resolved bilaterally

New Delhi:

Russia considers the Citizenship Modification Act a home coverage of India and if there are any points it needs to be resolved via dialogue “without escalation”, senior Russian diplomat Roman Babushkin in New Delhi mentioned on Monday.

Responding to a query on the CAA, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Babushkin mentioned “this is a domestic policy of India and we are not interfering”.

“However, if there are any issues, it should be resolved based on dialogue without escalation,” he added.

On Kashmir problem, Mr Babushkin mentioned Russia is of the understanding that points between India and Pakistan needs to be resolved bilaterally in accordance with the Simla Settlement and the Lahore Declaration.

Speaking to reporters earlier on the bilateral ties with India, Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev mentioned India and Russia will develop additional subsequent 12 months a navy dialogue and deepen counter-terrorism cooperation bilaterally and within the frameworks of the BRICS, SCO and RIC-like codecs.

Addressing an year-end press convention, Mr Kudashev mentioned Russia hopes the Free Commerce Settlement (FTA) between the Eurasian Financial Union and India involves an early conclusion.

“We see much potential for cross-sector cooperation springing from such Indian national programmes as Make in India, Digital India, Smart Cities, as there is a lot of common ground and mutually enriching experience,” he mentioned.

“We are examining ambitious projects in metallurgy and engineering, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, transport, e-governance, information technologies and many other,” he mentioned.

He mentioned the 2 international locations will proceed navy and technical cooperation based mostly on mutual dedication to well timed and profitable implementation of the contracts exceeding $14.5 billion in addition to the intergovernmental settlement geared toward pushing ahead joint growth and manufacturing of navy gear and spare components.

Mr Kudashev mentioned the 2 international locations will proceed implementation of the flagship undertaking – Russian-designed Kudankulam Nuclear Energy Plant based mostly in Tamil Nadu, increasing localisation and joint manufacturing in addition to cooperation in third international locations.

“We are about to reach a new level of energy security partnership by increasing oil and natural gas supplies by introducing long-term arrangements in this regard as well as deepening investment cooperation in India and Russia, taking into account lucrative opportunities in the Russian Arctic offered to Indian companies,” he mentioned.

Mr Kudashev mentioned India and Russia will proceed their bilateral cooperation on the premise of generally recognised ideas of worldwide behaviour similar to “non-interference in domestic affairs and mutual respect”.

“We are of a strong opinion that only together, by promoting an inclusive and unified agenda, we can find solutions for global and regional threats to avoid any alienation lines. This is an important precondition for sustainable development,” he mentioned.

On export of BrahMos missiles that has been collectively developed by Russia and India, Babuskhin mentioned each the international locations are in contact with different international locations to export BrahMos missiles.

When requested if China can forestall Russia from promoting BrahMos missiles, Babushkin mentioned Russia doesn’t have navy alliance with China and doesn’t intend to type it sooner or later.

“Russia ties with India are independent of Russia-China ties,” he mentioned.