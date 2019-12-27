Russia Says First Avangard Hypersonic Missiles Enter Service

Vladimir Putin mentioned that Russia is not going to play catch-up sport with West on weapon improvement

Moscow:

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu advised President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the nation’s first Avangard hypersonic missiles have been put into service, an official assertion mentioned.

Russian officers say the missile is extremely manoeuvrable and reached the pace of Mach 27, or roughly 33,000 kilometres (20,500 miles) per hour, throughout exams.

Mach 1 is a unit of measurement equal to the pace of sound.

“The first missile regiment equipped with latest strategic missiles with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle entered service at 10 am Moscow time on December 27,” the defence ministry mentioned, in accordance with Russian information companies.

No different particulars have been instantly offered however defence officers have mentioned that the primary Avangard regiment is predicated within the Orenburg area within the Urals.

A defence ministry spokesman declined speedy remark.

Moscow has mentioned it confirmed US arms inspectors the Avangard missiles in November.

Putin unveiled photos of the brand new weapon throughout his state of the nation handle in 2018, saying it will defeat all present missile defence programs.

Russia has boasted of creating quite a few “invincible” weapons that surpass present programs and embody Sarmat intercontinental missiles and Burevestnik cruise missiles.

This week Putin mentioned that Russia was now not enjoying a sport of catch-up with the West on weapons improvement.

“This is a unique situation in our modern history: they are playing catch-up with us,” he mentioned.

