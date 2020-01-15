News

Russian Government Resigns As Putin Pitches Constitution Changes: Report

January 15, 2020
Moscow:

The Russian authorities resigned on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed a collection of constitutional reforms, Russian information companies reported.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stated the proposals would make vital modifications to the nation’s stability of energy and so “the government in its current form has resigned.”

