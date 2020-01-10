Russian Navy Ship “Aggressively Approached” US Destroyer In Arabian Sea

Dubai:

A Russian navy ship “aggressively approached” a U.S. Navy destroyer within the North Arabian Sea on Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet stated in an announcement on Friday.

The Fifth Fleet stated the U.S. destroyer USS Farragut sounded 5 quick blasts and requested the Russian ship alter course.

“The Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another,” the assertion stated.

