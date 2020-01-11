Russian oligarch let Adele and James Corden holiday on £120 million superyacht

By Graeme Culliford and Mark Hookham For The Mail On Sunday



Pop star Adele and TV’s James Corden holidayed on a £120 million superyacht believed to be owned by a Russian oligarch linked to the Canadian mansion the place the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed over Christmas.

The singer and Gavin & Stacey actor arrived on the Caribbean island of Anguilla on January 2 aboard the imposing 350ft Andromeda.

Fellow vacationers described how the pair had been whisked ashore by speedboat earlier than spending a day frolicking on the seashore with a bunch of associates, together with chart-topper Harry Types.

Adele pictured at at Blanchard’s seashore shack on Meads Bay seashore within the Caribbean the place she was joined by TV’s James Corden

Yacht business insiders declare Andromeda is owned by Russian tech billionaire Yuri Milner, though he has denied it.

Mr Milner, 58, yesterday additionally denied experiences that he owns the mansion on Vancouver Island the place Harry and Meghan deliberate their break up from the Royal Household.

David Foster, a music producer and husband of Katharine McPhee, a pal of Meghan’s since their faculty days, organized for the Duke and Duchess to remain on the imposing waterside property, however declined to call its proprietor. Nonetheless, he has mentioned that Mr Milner was a customer to the mansion in 2014.

Recalling how he watched Adele and Mr Corden with a bunch of round 15 associates on the Andromeda, West Virginia College employee Joe Brown, 48, mentioned: ‘It stood out as a result of it dwarfed all the opposite yachts.

‘I assumed it was a army vessel at first, however then I noticed a person I recognised as James Corden come as much as the seashore in a small dinghy that I had watched journey from the yacht.

‘He later went again to the yacht and got here again with a bunch of kids together with Adele’s baby.’ Mr Brown, who was in Anguilla on vacation along with his household, added: ‘The yacht had a gray hull and a helicopter pad on high. It was unbelievable to have a look at – everybody was speaking about it on the seashore.’

One other vacationer, who was on a yacht off the island, posted an image of the Andromeda on social media saying: ‘We additionally boated subsequent to Adele’s yacht.’

Adele, who final yr break up from husband Simon Konecki with whom she has a son, Angelo, would have loved the peak of luxurious on the yacht, which boasts a steam room, sauna, plunge pool, wine retailer and eating room that seats as much as 18.

Married to Yulia, a mannequin from Siberia, Mr Milner is claimed to be Russia’s strongest tech investor with a £76 million mansion in Silicon Valley. Three years in the past, it emerged that two Russian state establishments with shut ties to Vladimir Putin had funded substantial stakes in Twitter and Fb via Mr Milner.

His funding in Twitter was backed by VTB, a Russian state-controlled financial institution usually used for politically strategic offers, whereas a significant investor in his Fb deal acquired funding from Gazprom Investholding, one other state-controlled establishment.

Andromeda was made to order for New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart, who known as her Ulysses, however was bought to an unnamed purchaser in October 2017 and renamed.

A spokesman for Superyacht Fan, an internet site that compiles a database of luxurious yacht homeowners, mentioned two business sources claimed Mr Milner owned the yacht.

Public information present Andromeda is registered to an organization known as Proxima Y Ltd that shares a PO Field within the Cayman Islands with Milner’s DST International agency, which has been concerned in a few of his greatest investments.

Nonetheless, Mr Milner’s spokeswoman insisted that ‘neither he nor any member of the family nor any entity affiliated with him or his household personal both the Andromeda or Ulysses yachts’.

A spokesman for Adele declined to remark.