Russian oligarch’s ex-wife will fight her OWN SON in latest twist of acrimonious £453m divorce

The ex-wife of a Russian billionaire will go face to face in opposition to her personal son within the Excessive Court docket within the newest spherical of her acrimonious divorce battle.

Tatiana Akhmedov and her 26-year-old son Temur can be on opposing sides of the court docket because the Britain’s greatest ever divorce takes a brand new twist.

Her legal professionals need to use personal emails despatched between multi-millionaire Temur and his father Farkhad as a part of their authorized combat to get half of his £1.1bn fortune.

Tatiana Akhmedov (proper) will go face to face in opposition to her son Temur, 26, at London’s Excessive Court docket on Monday as she tries to make use of his emails to show her former husband’s huge wealth

Tatiana is attempting to divorce the oil tycoon Farkhad Akhmedov (above) within the UK. She was awarded £453m – however he’s refusing to pay, claiming that they divorced in Moscow in 2000

The 64 12 months outdated oil and gasoline magnate was ordered handy over £453 three years in the past by a decide within the Excessive Court docket.

However he has refused to pay claiming he and his spouse of eight years had been divorced in Moscow in 2000 and didn’t recognise the ruling handed down by a British decide.

An try by Surrey based mostly Tatiana to grab his £330m luxurious yacht known as MV Luna failed after a court docket in Dubai dominated she had no proper to the vessel.

Tatiana,52, is utilizing a litigation finance agency known as Burford Capital to bankroll her a number of court docket hearings with the authorized invoice for the couple working into the tens of tens of millions.

Legal professionals for Burford Capital are looking for to get Temur added to the Excessive Court docket battle and if profitable might go after his property which embody a London residence.

His QC plans to argue that the settlement between Burford and Tatiana is illegitimate and Temur shouldn’t be made a part of the bitter authorized battle.

Through the a number of court docket hearings in London, Dubai and Russia Temur, a commodities dealer, has remained on good phrases with each his father and mom.

However he can be pitched in opposition to her for the Excessive Court docket listening to as he seeks to keep away from being dragged into the costliest however messiest divorces ever heard within the UK.

Mr Akhmedov says he has given tens of millions to his ex-wife so she will nonetheless dwell in luxurious. Tatiana, a British citizen, was given the household’s £20m Surrey residence (pictured) and a £30m artwork assortment

Because of the Excessive Court docket’s ruling, Mr Akhmedov had his £300m superyacht (pictured) -once owned by pal Roman Abramovich – seized in Dubai because the pair argue over possession

Whereas they had been collectively, the Akhmedov’s lived a lifetime of luxurious flying all over the world to their varied mansions in a non-public jet (pictured) with a military of home employees in tow

A authorized supply mentioned: ‘Temur doesn’t need to become involved as he’s on good phrases with each his dad and mom. It’s Burford Capital who now management what Tatiana does who need him concerned.’

A lot of the proof to be heard will centre on emails obtained by a British banker who beforehand labored for Akhmedov earlier than he switched sides after being fired by the billionaire.

Ross Henderson handed over a tranche of emails between father and son in addition to financial institution statements to Tatiana when she launched right here authorized combat.

He had beforehand labored as head of the oligarch’s household workplace however left amid allegations of fraud.

Tatiana (pictured left along with her divorce lawyer Fiona Shackleton) is concerned in Britain’s greatest divorce settlement price £453m from her ex-husband Frakhad who made his billions in gasoline

A decide had beforehand dominated that the private correspondence can be utilized within the ongoing court docket battle.

Since being awarded the £453m Tatiana and her authorized staff have been trying to safe the payout by freezing her ex’s worldwide property.

A lot of the main focus was on the 377ft tremendous yacht that has a crew of as much as 50 and was initially constructed for Chelsea proprietor Roman Abramovich.

Burford tried to have the yacht seized when it docked for repairs in Dubai.

It was moored for 13 months whereas legal professionals wrangled over the possession.

After initially profitable their case a court docket in Dubai dominated that it belonged to the billionaire.

Akhmedov had mentioned he would reasonably sink the posh vessel than hand it over to his ex.

The billionaire, who divides his time between Dubai, Azerbaijan and the US, has mentioned he was greater than beneficiant to his spouse once they break up giving her their £20m Surrey mansion and a £30m artwork assortment.