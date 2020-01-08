Russian politician warns Iran and US could spark nuclear war

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:50 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 05:11 EST, eight January 2020

A Russian politician has warned that tit-for-tat reprisals between the US and Iran within the wake of the killing of Qassem Soleimani might spark nuclear battle.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, a senior lawmaker in Russia’s parliament, urged in opposition to escalation within the wake of Iranian ballistic missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US troops within the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The strike was in retaliation for the US killing Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday night time.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, a senior lawmaker in Russia’s parliament, urged in opposition to escalation within the wake of Iranian ballistic missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US troops within the early hours of Wednesday morning

Iran has fired greater than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American troops in a revenge assault for the U.S. drone strike that killed a prime Iranian normal

The Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq that was visited by Donald Trump in December 2018 and the Erbil base in Iraqi Kurdistan have been each struck by the missiles on Tuesday at about 5.30pm (EST)

‘Reciprocal strikes by the U.S. and Iran might result in an all-out battle within the area,’ Dzhabarov stated.

‘If Washington sees that it might probably’t obtain its objectives, there is a hazard of a nuclear battle.’

The Russian lawmaker stated the U.N. Safety Council ought to become involved to forestall additional escalation within the Center East.

In the meantime, Iran’s defence minister Amir Hatami stated their response to US retaliation could be proportional to what the the US would do.

Iraq’s navy says it had no troop casualties within the Iranian strike, and President Donald Trump tweeted that’All is nicely!’ as casualty and harm assessments are ongoing.

Mr Dzhabarov’s remarks got here as Iran’s Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared it had given its enemy America ‘a slap within the face’ after pounding two Iraqi bases containing US troops with a stream of ballistic missiles.

The Muslim cleric addressed the nation in Tehran and hinted at extra assaults retaliation for the assassination of his prime normal Qassem Soleimani

The Muslim cleric addressed the nation in Tehran and hinted at extra assaults saying final night time’s navy retaliation for the assassination of his prime normal Qassem Soleimani remains to be ‘not adequate’ revenge.

Ayatollah Khamenei stated: ‘Final night time we slapped them on the face. On the subject of confrontation, navy actions of those varieties aren’t sufficient. The corrupt presence of the US ought to come to an finish’.

As his supporters chanted ‘Death to America’, a lot of them in tears, Khamenei praised Soleimani calling him a ‘nice, courageous warrior’ and ‘pricey pal to us.’

He additionally accused the US of attempting to take away Lebanon’s Iranian-aligned militant group Hezbollah in its bid to assist Israel.

Donald Trump has stated there have been no US casualties – however Iranian state tv stated no less than 80 ‘American terrorists’ have been killed in assaults involving 15 missiles launched by Tehran.

The Pentagon says the missiles have been ‘clearly launched from Iran’ to focus on U.S. navy and coalition forces in Iraq

It additionally stated US helicopters and navy gear have been ‘severely broken’, including Iran’s Revolutionary Guards had 100 different targets within the area in its sights if Washington fought again.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned the U.S. and its regional allies in opposition to retaliating over the missile assault.

In a press release issued by way of Iran’s state-run IRNA information company, it stated: ‘We’re warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist military, that any territory that’s the start line of aggressive acts in opposition to Iran will probably be focused.’

President Donald Trump says ‘all is nicely’ and ‘up to now so good’ because the harm and casualties proceed to be assessed after Iran fired greater than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American troops in a revenge assault for the U.S. drone strike that killed a prime Iranian normal.

‘All is nicely! Missiles launched from Iran at two navy bases situated in Iraq. Evaluation of casualties & damages going down now. To this point, so good! We now have essentially the most highly effective and nicely outfitted navy anyplace on this planet, by far,’ Trump tweeted late Tuesday as he broke his silence on the missile assault.

Trump stated he could be making an official assertion on Wednesday morning concerning the assaults.

Iran’s overseas minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated Iran ‘took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defence’, however it’s unclear whether or not the strikes will fulfill many Iranians’ calls for for retaliation in opposition to the US.