Russian stuntman recreates James Bond’s ‘corkscrew’ bridge jump

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Printed: 13:17 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 13:24 EST, three January 2020

That is the superb second a stuntman recreated the well-known ‘corkscrew’ bridge bounce featured in the 1974 James Bond traditional The Man with the Golden Gun in an previous Russian automobile.

Evgeniy Chebotarev, from the village of Gluboky in Rostov Oblast, Russia, taught himself easy methods to carry out film stunts and is understood just by his surname ‘Chebotaev’.

Footage reveals the Russian native, sporting a helmet, storming alongside a dust monitor in his Lada automobile.

Evgeniy Chebotarev recreated the spectacular ‘corkscrew’ bridge from the ninth James Bond movie The Man with The Golden Gun in Gluboky, Russia

He then drives on a wood ramp equally to Roger Moore who takes the prospect of driving a pink AMC Hornet alongside an identical monitor within the ninth James Bond film.

The automobile then somersaults and lands on to the sandy dunes with a skid.

Chebotarev advised Central European Information (CEN): ‘What motivates me? I need to be the very best and be capable to do all types of inauspicious and harmful stunts.’

Chebotarev mastered the stunt on his fourth try in his Russian-built Lada automobile

He boasts 100,000 followers on Instagram and he not too long ago recreated the well-known ‘corkscrew’ bridge bounce and destroyed 4 vehicles within the course of.

The unique stunt was carried out by British stunt driver Terry Grant when Moore and Clifton James discovered themselves on the unsuitable facet of the river and had been compelled to make a leap.

Grant, who has not too long ago achieved the Furthest barrel roll in a manufacturing, holds 23 World Information and carried out the stunt in a single take.

The unique stunt (pictured) was carried out by Terry Grant in a single take. He not too long ago achieved the Furthest barrel roll in a manufacturing and has 23 World Information

Chebotarev, pictured within the automobile, admitted he needs to ‘be the very best and be capable to do all types of inauspicious and harmful stunts’

And Chebotaev achieved the bounce on the fourth try in his Russian-made Lada.

The stuntman and his associates needed to reassemble the ramp 3 times earlier than getting it proper.

He advised CEN: ‘The stunt made me realise that nothing is unattainable, even in case you don’t have the cash to do it as you’ll ideally like. If in case you have a objective, then simply do it and don’t put it off for one more day.’

The Russian stuntman’s bounce mimicked the long-lasting scene from 1974 the place Moore and Clifton James discovered themselves on the unsuitable facet of the river and had been compelled to make a leap

The clip has despatched the web into meltdown with 49,418 views.

Netizen Shibok stated: ‘This seems spectacular. Wonderful! You probably did a terrific job!’

Atti1a commented: ‘You deserve a lot respect.’

Sereja161 wrote: ‘You’re a true madman, however you additionally rock!’