Russian Vogue Model, 21, who fell from ‘third floor window’ is ‘unable to tell police what happened’

A Russian Vogue mannequin who suffered a number of accidents are she ‘fell from a third floor window’ is aware however thus far ‘unable to tell police what happened due to head injuries’.

Ksenia Puntus, 21, was discovered ‘groaning’ and ‘lined in blood’ in Moscow by a road cleaner at 4am in subzero temperatures wearing mild garments.

Earlier stories mentioned she was undressed however he mentioned she wore a T-shirt and denims however no footwear in snow at minus 5C.

Ksenia Puntus, 21, (pictured) was discovered ‘lined in blood’ by a road cleaner in Moscow

The Russian Vogue Mannequin, who ‘fell out of a 3rd ground window’, broke her legs, pelvis and ribs, and in addition suffered head and chest accidents

The mannequin has been unable to inform police what occurred as a result of head accidents. Her associates have alleged it was ‘foul play’, and the mannequin was as a result of depart for Paris on project

The constructing in Moscow that the Russian Vogue mannequin is alleged to have fallen from

Her associates together with high mannequin Alesya Kafelnikova, 21, have claimed there was foul play after a night out when she went with associates to the flat of Andrei Bakov, 20, grandson of well-known movie director Nikita Milhalkov.

The mannequin suffered head and chest accidents in addition to damaged ribs, legs and pelvis shortly earlier than she was as a result of depart for Paris on an project.

Her agent Liliya Chepigina, of Avant-Fashions company, mentioned: ‘She is aware however she will hardly inform something….. due to her head accidents.’

Reviews say police have sealed off the condo from the place Ksenia is alleged to have fallen. A preliminary legal probe has been opened.

One principle is that she fell from a window however the different is that she was overwhelmed after which dumped beneath the window.

Ms Puntus is alleged to be aware after she was discovered by a road cleaner within the metropolis

Moscow road cleaner, pictured above, discovered the mannequin ‘sobbing’. He mentioned: ‘I noticed the woman. She was sitting, crying…her leg was twisted unnaturally.’

Pal and mannequin Alesya Kafelnikova, pictured, has alleged foul play within the accident

Ms Kafelnikova, pictured, mentioned what occurred was ‘very unhappy’ and that the mannequin remembers ‘nothing besides her identify’

A police supply informed Komsomolskaya Pravda: ‘The person who discovered the woman was questioned as was the proprietor of the condo which she allegedly visited.

It isn’t doable to query Ksenia Puntus but due to her well being situation.’

CCTV footage is being investigated.

Three males and three girl have been within the condo – however Bakov has informed police he was ‘drunk’ and asleep.

There was confusion over whether or not Bakov was her boyfriend.

One good friend mentioned she has a special boyfriend however he was not current.

It has been alleged that Andrei Bakov, 20, pictured, is her boyfriend. He was within the condo on the time however informed police he was ‘drunk’ and asleep. He owns the condo the place she was staying earlier than the autumn

Mr Bakov, pictured along with his mom Anna Mikhalkova, is the grandson of well-known movie director Nikita Milhalkov

Her associates have angrily rejected stories that she could have been on medication or drunk as malicious nonsense.

One mentioned: ‘She didn’t smoke, or drink or something like this. She ate wholesome meals and was significantly into sports activities.’

The cleaner who discovered her mentioned: ‘It was about four am, I heard her sobbing and… noticed the woman. She was sitting, crying…her leg was twisted unnaturally.’

He didn’t imagine she was intoxicated, however she might solely say her first identify.

Kafelnikova – daughter of Russian tennis star Yevgeny Kafelnikov – mentioned Ksenia ‘was discovered undressed within the bushes not removed from the block of flats the place she allegedly fell…’

Nevertheless, there have been no bushes on the street instantly beneath the elite block of flats.

‘It’s extremely unhappy, we’re praying for her,’ mentioned Kafelnikova.

‘She remembers nothing – besides her identify.’

One other principle is that Ms Puntus was overwhelmed after which dumped beneath the window

That is the road the place Ms Puntus was discovered following the autumn in Moscow, Russia

Kafelnikova mentioned she suspected a cover-up over how Ksenia turned injured however police haven’t thus far issued an announcement on the autumn.

She posted: ‘She was on the celebration with a bunch of individuals I do know. Almost certainly their mother and father will do all of their energy to cover the reality.

‘Her legs and ribs are damaged,’ she mentioned. ‘She was clearly hidden. It was a cleaner who discovered her and referred to as the ambulance.’