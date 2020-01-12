Russian Vogue model fights for life after ‘falling almost naked from third-floor Moscow flat window’

By Will Stewart for MailOnline

Ksenia Puntus, 21, is combating for her life after ‘falling nearly bare from a window’ in Moscow amid fears of foul play

A Russian mannequin is combating for her life after ‘falling nearly bare from a window’ in Moscow amid fears of foul play.

Ksenia Puntus, 21, was in a third-floor flat belonging to her boyfriend Andrei Bakov – grandson of movie director Nikita Milhalkov – stories recommend.

She was present in bushes by a avenue cleaner after mendacity exterior for ‘some hours’ in temperatures of minus 5C (23F).

The mannequin – who has posed for Russian Vogue and Tatler – suffered head and chest accidents in addition to a damaged pelvis, ribs and legs.

A preliminary prison probe has been opened amid claims of a cover-up surrounding the incident.

Mannequin Alesya Kafelnikova – daughter of Russian tennis star Yevgeny Kafelnikov and buddy of Ms Puntus – stated Ksenia ‘was discovered undressed within the bushes not removed from the block of flats the place she allegedly fell.

Ms Puntus, 21, was in a third-floor flat belonging to her boyfriend Andrei Bakov (proper) – grandson of movie director Nikita Milhalkov (left) – stories recommend

Ms Puntus was present in bushes by a avenue cleaner after mendacity exterior for ‘some hours’ in temperatures of minus 5C (23F)

‘It’s extremely unhappy, we’re praying for her. She remembers nothing besides her title.’

Ms Kafenikova, 21, stated she had suspicious about how Ms Puntus – who was at a celebration that night – grew to become injured. However Moscow police haven’t to this point issued an announcement on the case.

She posted: ‘She was clearly hidden. It was a cleaner who discovered her and known as the ambulance.’

She strongly denied rumours that her buddy took medication.

‘Ksenia was not taking medication, which implies we and her household know that one thing flawed occurred,’ she stated.

‘However individuals who have been on the occasion along with her deny every part and demand they took her again house to her boyfriend.’

A preliminary prison investigation has been launched and stories say boyfriend Mr Bakov, 20, has been interviewed by police as a witness after they woke him when Ms Puntus was present in bushes underneath his central Moscow flat.

He’s the grandson of highly-decorated movie director Mr Mikhailov, 74, a powerful supporter of Vladimir Putin.

Bakov’s mom is actress and mannequin Anna Mikhailova, 45.

Ms Puntus has undergone two operations since her fall on January 11, and is now in intensive care in a Moscow hospital.

Medical doctors weren’t making any forecasts over her situation, it was reported.

Her mom stated Ms Puntus is in a ‘grave’ situation.

She claimed proof on the scene the place Ms Puntus fell prompt somebody had tried to cover her within the bushes when she was unconscious.