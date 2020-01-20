Russian Vogue model who fell from third-floor window claims it was an accident

A Russian Vogue mannequin who plunged from a third-floor window and suffered a number of accidents on a Moscow pavement has advised detectives there was nothing suspicious in her fall.

Ksenia Puntus, 21, was initially unable to clarify to police how she had plummeted off the ledge ‘nearly bare’ within the early hours.

However now she has insisted she fell unintentionally from a window, whereas additionally hitting out at one other prime Russian mannequin Alesya Kafelnikova, 21, who urged there had been foul play and a cover-up.

One other 21-year-old Russian mannequin, Alesya Kafelnikova, urged there had been foul play within the fall which was being lined up

Puntus was discovered by a avenue cleaner at 4am wearing gentle garments, ‘groaning’ and writhing in agony in temperatures of minus 2C.

The cleaner mentioned: ‘It was about 4am, I heard her sobbing and… noticed the lady. She was sitting, crying…her leg was twisted unnaturally.’

The mannequin suffered head and chest accidents in addition to damaged ribs, legs and pelvis shortly earlier than she was resulting from go away for Paris on an task.

Within the hospital image she is seen with a titanium exterior fixation system to help restoration of her pelvic fractures.

She had fallen whereas sitting by an open window shopping her iPad as her boyfriend Andrei Bakov, 20, slept after an evening out throughout which she drank wine, she mentioned.

Puntus mentioned: ‘The entire incident is an absurd accident that can function an enormous lesson for the remainder of my life.

She denied she had been attacked or hidden in bushes below the window, as Kafelnikova had alleged, and likewise dismissed reviews that she suffered reminiscence loss over the incident.

Puntus had fallen whereas sitting by an open window shopping her iPad as her boyfriend Andrei Bakov, 20, (pictured collectively earlier than the autumn) slept after an evening out throughout which she drank wine

Puntus hit out at ‘all that Alesya managed to invent in her posts’, insisting: ‘There might be no query of any illegal actions in opposition to me.’

She insisted her boyfriend – who was quizzed by the Russian Investigative Committee after the autumn – is ‘essentially the most great particular person’ who was asleep on the time, additionally denying anybody had been tailing her on the night time she was injured.

The grandson of well-known Russian movie director Nikita Milhalkov, he’s pictured along with her in hospital.

The mannequin’s household additionally initially expressed doubts her fall was unintended.

However her pals have additionally angrily rejected reviews that she could have been on medicine or drunk as malicious nonsense.

One mentioned: ‘She didn’t smoke, or drink or something like this. She ate wholesome meals and was significantly into sports activities.’

Putnus additionally strongly denied on-line rumours of unlawful substances saying she has ‘an especially destructive angle to medicine’ and is a eager sportswoman.

She mentioned her hospital exams confirmed ‘there have been no unlawful substances and obscure drugs concerned on this story’.

Puntus has posed for Vogue and Tatler and earlier than her accidents was resulting from go away for Paris on an task

Kafelnikova – daughter of Russian tennis star Yevgeny Kafelnikov – posted that Ksenia ‘was discovered undressed within the bushes not removed from the block of flats the place she allegedly fell….’

She had alleged: ‘She was at a celebration with a bunch of individuals I do know. Most definitely their dad and mom will do all of their energy to cover the reality…. Her legs and ribs are damaged…She was clearly hidden. It was a cleaner who discovered her and known as the ambulance.’

Earlier, Puntus’ agent Lliya Chepigina, of Avant-Fashions company, had mentioned: ‘She is acutely aware however she will hardly inform something….. due to her head accidents.’

The mannequin has posed for Vogue and Tatler.

Preliminary investigations into the incident are persevering with.

Puntus insisted her boyfriend Bakov, – who was quizzed by the Russian Investigative Committee after the autumn – is ‘essentially the most great particular person’