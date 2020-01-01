January 1, 2020 | 1:36pm

Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer has supplied her condolences to the household of the late radio legend Don Imus, who used a racial slur to explain the ladies’s basketball crew in 2007.

“The Rutgers family has found peace through the years, and we are proud of our response to hateful words spoken years ago,” Stringer, 71, stated in an announcement, 4 days after Imus died at age 79 of issues from lung illness.

“We are proud of the positive change it has brought about and the lesson that came with it — women and African Americans should be treated with respect, not only in the media, but in all walks of life,” the coach stated within the assertion after the Scarlet Knights’ 66-56 loss to Indiana.

“It is our prayer that Don finds eternal peace in his passing and we wish his family strength,” she added.

In 2007, the controversial shock jock misplaced his “Imus in the Morning” spot on WFAN and a TV gig on MSNBC after describing the Knights as “nappy-headed hos” on his present when the crew misplaced the NCAA championship sport to Nashville’s Girl Volunteers.

He could be employed later that 12 months by WABC and proceed his profession. His radio present was additionally simulcast on tv on the Fox Enterprise Community from 2009 to 2015.

Imus apologized repeatedly, calling his comment “completely inappropriate … thoughtless and stupid,” and met with the crew to listen to how his remark damage them.

Stringer stated she hasn’t thought a lot about Imus since forgiving him years in the past.

She stated she met with him after he used the slur and he instructed her he “didn’t come to avoid wasting his job however to avoid wasting his soul. That’s what he stated, and he felt regret for the phrases he stated.

“To say that it didn’t hurt isn’t true. But if you allow those hurtful things to consume you, they own you. We’ve forgiven him and moved on,” she stated.

“He genuinely felt, I think, remorse for the words he said. Everybody makes mistakes and says things that they shouldn’t say. I think that our players learned a lot from that, and I’m proud of them and our basketball team,” she added.

Stringer, who on the time known as Imus’ feedback “racist and sexist remarks that are deplorable, despicable and unconscionable,” admitted that the controversy stays an indelible a part of her legacy because the Rutgers coach.

“I’m tied to that now. No getting around that. It is what it is. Proud of the way the team responded. Proud of the support we got from so many fans and people. Proud of the fact we stood up for what’s right. All our players learned a really good lesson.”

