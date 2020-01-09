January eight, 2020 | 11:04pm

Supreme Courtroom Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg confirmed that she is “cancer-free” after beating the illness for the fourth time. She underwent remedy for pancreatic most cancers final summer time.

The 86-year-old liberal justice instructed CNN in an interview in her chambers on Tuesday night that the intensive radiation remedy for a malignant tumor on her pancreas was profitable and that she was now freed from the illness.

“I’m cancer-free. That’s good,” Ginsburg mentioned within the interview.

Ginsburg has confronted a slew of hurdles regarding her well being, fueling hypothesis that her doable exit from the court docket may present a possibility for President Trump to nominate a 3rd justice to the bench. Nonetheless, she constantly has slapped down any notion that her departure from the nation’s highest court docket was imminent, insisting that she’d like to stay on the bench till she’s 90 years outdated.

Ginsburg most cancers remedy over the summer time got here simply months after she had lung-cancer surgical procedure the earlier December, when a part of her left lung was eliminated. Whereas recovering from surgical procedure, she missed arguments on the court docket in January, her first illness-related absence in over 25 years as a justice.

She additionally suffered from colorectal most cancers in 1999 and pancreatic most cancers as soon as earlier than in 2009.

Ginsburg – affectionately often called RBG – was nominated to the excessive court docket by President Invoice Clinton in 1993. The 86-year-old has turn out to be an icon for the liberal left and for the Trump resistance.

Earlier than he received the election, Ginsburg referred to as Trump a “faker” in a July 2016 CNN interview and faulted him for failing to reveal his tax returns — as is customized for presidential candidates.

Fox Information’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.