RUTH SUNDERLAND examines the series of events that brought down Carlos Ghosn 

The story of Carlos Ghosn is one in all hubris adopted by nemesis – and, as rumours swirl that he made his escape from Japan hidden inside an instrument case, a tinge of black comedy.

In his pomp, the 65-year-old led a motor-manufacturing empire that included the Japanese giants Nissan and Mitsubishi, together with Renault of France.

He loved all the trimmings of a globe-trotting government. Multi-million-pound pay packet? Tick. Journey by personal jet? Tick. Blonde, couture-clad second spouse? Tick.

He additionally availed himself of a string of luxurious properties, which might determine closely in his eventual downfall. However this seemingly charmed life got here to an abrupt finish in November 2018 after his Gulfstream jet was swarmed by Japanese prosecutors when it landed at Tokyo airport.

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn (pictured final 12 months) mentioned he had fled to Lebanon to flee injustice in Japan, the place he was on bail awaiting trial on monetary misconduct prices

As a substitute of savouring the meal he’d deliberate with one in all his daughters, Maya, and her boyfriend at a Michelin-starred sushi restaurant, he discovered himself bundled off to a tiny cell.

Ghosn achieved the exceptional feat of turning into a hero in Japan, the place overseas enterprise leaders are a uncommon breed. He was drafted in to rescue Nissan in 1999, which on the time was groaning beneath money owed amounting to billions of yen.

After he helped to orchestrate a bailout by Renault, the 2 car-makers launched into a partnership, later joined by Mitsubishi. Ghosn chaired all three.

Aspiring salarymen imitated his fits and shades and the Emperor Akihito gave him a blue ribbon medal, the primary time it had been awarded to a overseas enterprise chief.

Within the UK, the place Nissan’s Sunderland plant employs 7,000, he was not a widely known public determine. Nonetheless, he made inroads into the political elite and was a frequent visitor at No10 beneath a succession of prime ministers.

Ghosn is alleged to have flown from Tokyo to Beirut through Istanbul in Turkey after being ‘smuggled’ out of his house in a musical instrument case

He was significantly effectively acquainted with Tony Blair, whose former County Durham Parliamentary seat of Sedgefield was near Nissan’s UK operations. The previous PM’s spouse Cherie was a director of Renault till April this 12 months, when she left the board concurrently Ghosn.

Maybe inevitably, success on such a grand scale led to resentment. The flashpoint came visiting Ghosn’s pay – slightly below £13million in 2017 – and his lavish life-style, each of which jarred with the conservative company tradition in Japan.

A profile in a enterprise journal advised how he would fly to top-end inns by helicopter.

Ghosn and second spouse, Carole, have a good time their 2016 marriage ceremony along with her kids Tara, Daniel and Anthony

On the centre of the allegations towards him are luxurious properties on the disposal of Ghosn and his household in areas together with Rio de Janeiro, Paris and Beirut.

His accusers say these had been funded by Nissan by means of a Netherlands subsidiary and shell firms in offshore areas. The properties included two multi-million-pound flats in Rio de Janeiro, one within the unique Leblon district and the opposite with views over Copacabana seaside.

Ghosn had using a well-appointed house overlooking the River Seine in Paris, a £2.7million penthouse in Japan with views throughout Tokyo and an house in Amsterdam.

There was additionally his pink mansion within the historic district in Beirut, purchased with firm funds for £6.5million in 2012. Two historic sarcophagi had been on show and the property boasted a wine cellar.

The partitions had been bedecked with portraits of the tycoon, who along with his second spouse Carole, had supervised the acquisition and subsequent £four.5m renovation, additionally mentioned to have been funded by Nissan.

Glamour: Ghosn with spouse Carole at Cannes in 2017

Carole was questioned in Tokyo final 12 months however by no means charged. Among the many accusations is that Ghosn channelled money from an organization fund right into a agency run by her that was used to purchase a luxurious yacht. The mansion was a far cry from his upbringing in a modest middle-class neighbourhood of the Lebanese metropolis, to the place he moved from Brazil at six.

Ghosn was despatched to review in Paris, the place he later launched into his profession within the auto business, first at tyre producer Michelin, then later at Renault and Nissan. A primary marriage, to Rita, the mom of his 4 kids, Caroline, Nadine, Maya and Anthony, lasted for greater than 20 years.

He threw a grand Marie Antoinette-themed occasion in Versailles in 2016 to have a good time his marriage to Carole and her birthday. In addition to mountains of pastries piled so excessive they had been above the visitors’ heads, there have been golden trays laden with grapes. That occasion is itself now beneath the microscope.

Renault contacted the French authorities after an inner probe discovered Ghosn’s workplace had signed a deal for the automobile firm to contribute to the renovation of the Chateau of Versailles. As a part of that association, he was allowed to carry his marriage ceremony reception freed from the traditional £40,000 price.

Final night time Mr Ghosn was regarded as with spouse Carole, 53, inside his £11million dusky pink mansion (pictured) in one in all Beirut’s most costly neighbourhoods

Hypothesis emerged within the Lebanese media that the diminutive Mr Ghosn, regarded as round 5ft 7in, was wheeled out of the property in a field for ‘a big musical instrument’, akin to a double bass or drum

Supporters of Ghosn say he’s being scapegoated as a result of Nissan feared he was pushing a full merger with Renault. His escape means company Japan might be spared doubtlessly embarrassing disclosures by him at a trial.

No matter guilt or innocence, his ostentatious behaviour was by no means going to go down effectively with the reserved Japanese. Now the person who as soon as bestrode the automobile business like a colossus is a fugitive with a popularity in tatters and loads of questions nonetheless to reply.