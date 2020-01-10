RUTH SUTHERLAND: Was John Lewis’ first-female managing director a victim of the ‘glass cliff’ curse?

By Ruth Sutherland For The Every day Mail

Printed: 19:09 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:09 EST, 9 January 2020

Paula Nickolds seems to be a sufferer of the ‘glass cliff’ syndrome. The time period is a twist on the ‘glass ceiling’ – the invisible barrier that stops ladies reaching the highest.

It was coined by teachers at Exeter College, who discovered that girls are sometimes put in cost when corporations are on the slide – placing them at excessive danger of being toppled, irrespective of how sensible they might be.

Nickolds has been managing director since 2017, arguably too quick a time to evaluate whether or not she may repair the deep-seated issues at what was as soon as Center Britain’s best-loved retailer.

She was presupposed to be the important thing participant within the firm’s plans to revive itself – however her exit leaves that technique in disarray.

It isn’t solely clear whether or not she was pushed out or determined she had had sufficient. However together with her departure, it’s evident John Lewis has descended right into a disaster of nightmare proportions.

What makes her departure all of the extra intriguing is that, simply three months in the past, she was handed a promotion which might have given her management of John Lewis’s sister model, Waitrose.

She was attributable to begin inside weeks, as a part of an enormous overhaul geared toward slashing £100million in prices.

As a substitute, the 46-year-old is leaving the corporate the place she has spent her total profession since leaving Southampton College.

She even met her husband of greater than 15 years, David Morley, at John Lewis’s flagship Oxford Avenue retailer, the place he was a supervisor in homewares and she or he in trend.

She had some notable successes in her time on the high. She was one of many masterminds of the tear-jerker Christmas adverts, which have grow to be a much-anticipated a part of the festive season.

And on the model entrance, her ‘Modern Rarity’ luxurious womenswear vary, worn by former prime minister Theresa Could, was acclaimed by the style press.

However different experiments did not bear fruit – reminiscent of sending employees to drama college to study stage presence in a bid to impress buyers.

John Lewis is affected by most of the identical woes afflicting retailers throughout the board, together with hefty enterprise charges, fears over Brexit and buyers tightening their belts.

Nevertheless it has loads of difficulties of its personal making.

Its promise that it’s ‘never knowingly undersold’ has grow to be more and more costly to honour when on-line retailers are promoting items at rock-bottom costs.

Whoever takes over from Nickolds must suppose onerous about persevering with with that albatross of a pledge.

And buyers have complained the as soon as unbelievable customer support has deteriorated.

Workers have been warned that their bonuses, as soon as near sacrosanct, are underneath menace – hardly an incentive to place within the additional effort.

Sir Charlie Mayfield, who’s stepping apart as chairman after 13 years within the position, should bear a big share of the accountability for the plight during which John Lewis finds itself.

His substitute, Ofcom chief Dame Sharon White is very revered as a telecoms regulator however has no retail expertise. She faces a frightening job – and should be hoping she too doesn’t fall sufferer to the curse of the glass cliff.