RVD Adult Themed Segment Got Impact Wrestling Banned From Twitch

RVD is having a good time as a not too long ago divorced man. He has a girlfriend and his girlfriend has a girlfriend. This merging of actual life and storyline has discovered Influence Wrestling in some scorching water.

Following a really steamy scene with the three of them have been the 2 women ended up topless, Influence misplaced one thing themselves. Twitch pulled their affiliate standing and banned them.

At the moment there is no such thing as a phrase when Influence Wrestling would possibly get issues mounted. The RVD phase obtained a number of consideration inside the Web Wrestling Neighborhood. Apparently, it additionally caught the attention of some highly effective individuals at Twitch.

Since Influence Wrestling discovered AXS TV as their new tv residence shedding Twitch won’t be an enormous deal. It’s nonetheless a platform the place their followers can benefit from the product and now it seems to be like Rob Van Dam’s little triple risk match within the bed room acquired them banned.