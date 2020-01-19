RVD Capitalizing On Impact Wrestling’s Twitch Ban

RVD let his private life go on Affect Wrestling’s tv present and it was too scorching for Twitch. The Entire F’n Present’s little three-way celebration bought the corporate banned from the favored streaming web site.

Twitch doesn’t speak about accounts they ban, however they do have a really strict coverage on grownup content material. They don’t need porn on Twitch and apparently, RVD’s Affect Wrestling phase was deemed too offensive.

Now RVD is taking a query to the folks. He desires to know in the event that they’d be concerned about proudly owning some merchandise to rejoice Affect Wrestling’s sudden departure from Twitch.

New T-shirt idea-

“Rob Ban Dam”

Yeah or nah?

This is likely to be a intelligent thought. Since Affect Wrestling misplaced their Twitch affiliate standing then they may as properly make a couple of merch off the ordeal.