RVD Embarrassed To Call Himself A Wrestler Because Of Joey Ryan

Joey Ryan is known for his Dick Flip. His opponents will seize his mighty bundle and attempt to defeat him, however he often finally ends up flipping all of them.

RVD doesn’t admire Joey Ryan’s gimmick in any respect. In actual fact, it makes him embarrassed to be a wrestler as he lower a livid promo on the King Of Sleaze.

“Hey, you know what? Can I say this? I’m embarrassed to call myself a wrestler because of stuff like that that I just saw [Joey Ryan’s Dick Flip]. I mean as much as I complain about people stealing RVD’s moves that might be better than leaving it to themselves because that’s what happens when you’re not stealing RVD’s moves.”

RVD is enjoying fairly a heel on Influence Wrestling now. He won’t admire Joey Ryan’s model of wrestling. RVD continues to be fairly a controversial determine as his threesome phase acquired Influence Wrestling banned from Twitch they usually later pulled it from YouTube.

