Ryan O’Halloran named Colorado Sportswriter of the Year

Denver Submit reporter Ryan O’Halloran was named the Nationwide Sports activities Media Affiliation’s Colorado Sportswriter of the 12 months for 2019 on Monday.

The award, given yearly in every state and voted on by friends, went to O’Halloran for his protection as The Submit’s major Broncos reporter. O’Halloran has been a full-time sportswriter since 1998 and not too long ago accomplished his 16th season overlaying the NFL and his second on the Broncos beat. He beforehand coated the Redskins (eight seasons) and Jaguars (six).

“The Broncos may have struggled in 2019, but Ryan put up an MVP season with his exhaustive and incisive coverage of the biggest sports beat in town,” mentioned Scott Monserud, Assistant Managing Editor/Sports activities for The Submit. “If you wanted to know what was going on with the Broncos, you needed to read Ryan O’Halloran.”

Among the many most notable tales from O’Halloran in 2019 was one on late Broncos proprietor Pat Bowlen’s private connection to Hawaii; a glance again on the 40-year journey that introduced Vic Fangio to the Broncos for his first head teaching job; and intensive protection of Bowlen’s demise in June and the continuing dispute over possession of the franchise.

The NSMA’s Colorado Sportswriter of the 12 months has been awarded to a Denver Submit reporter or columnist for 11 consecutive years.

As well as, the NSMA named former Denver Submit reporter Troy Renck, now with Denver7, the Colorado Sportscaster of the 12 months. CBS and Turner Sports activities broadcaster Kevin Harlan was named the nationwide sportscaster of the yr and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski the nationwide sportswriter of the yr.