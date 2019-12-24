Ryan Phillippe Melts Down Defending Government Of Saudi Arabia Following MDL Beast Music Festival: ‘Quit Virtue Signaling, Princess’

Ryan Phillippe is having a meltdown.

The actor was one in every of many high-profile celebs and “influencers” introduced out to Saudi Arabia this previous weekend for the MDL Beast Music Pageant in Riyadh. As we reported on Monday, the Western celebs have been all roundly criticized by followers and followers for serving to to advertise the competition, and the federal government of Saudi Arabia, regardless of vital human rights abuses within the nation.

The 45-year-old movie star has now gone above and past simply going to the competition, although — he’s waging warfare with followers within the feedback part of his posts! Evidently a little bit sensitive after being known as out for his protection of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Merciless Intentions star is responding by… defending it even additional? How a lot are they paying you, man?!

Twitter customers have captured screenshots of Phillippe’s nasty feedback to his critics, together with one the place he calls a commenter a “moron,” and provides (beneath):

“Your government is without fault? Cool. I’ve never known of one. Progress and change take time. It is happening here and was an awesome place to visit.”

Hmmm… appears like a false equivalency adopted by utterly glossing over the actual, present risks girls and LGBT individuals routinely face within the Center Japanese nation, however, no matter!

In a number of different nasty exchanges, Phillippe instructed commenters to “go see Cats” and known as on a “racist loser” for suggesting the Kingdom has performed some very unhealthy issues.

You’ll be able to see all of the receipts (beneath):

pic.twitter.com/aZ0GvSnuXw — Nerdy PoC (@NerdyPoC) December 23, 2019

Uh-oh!

And that was simply a part of the drama! In one other change captured on this thread, Phillippe tells one commenter to “f**k off” after which actually blows up at one other, writing:

“1st of all I’m traveling many places in the mid east. 2nd, find me a country without issues, i’ll wait. 3rd things are changing and progressing rapidly in KSA and the people are lovely. pay better attention and quit virtue signaling, princess.”

WTF!!!

Listed below are each of these exchanges (beneath):

“Quit virtue signaling, Princess,” he tells one other commenter asking how a lot he’s getting paid for these posts. pic.twitter.com/fliS8XArBr — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) December 22, 2019

Yeah, so, the I Know What You Did Final Summer time star isn’t having an excellent week, is he?! YIKES!!!

BTW, right here’s a full record of all of the Instagram influencers and different celebrities who have been introduced out to Saudi Arabia this previous weekend (beneath). It contains huge names like Phillippe, Armie Hammer, Olivia Culpo, Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Winnie Harlow, Ed Westwick, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, and extra:

Talking of the Saudi regime making an attempt to purchase the looks of progress— Listed below are names of western celebs and influencers that the regime paid this weekend to publish feel-good IG pictures of concert events in Riyadh. @MDLBeast All of that is blood cash. #JamalKhashoggi pic.twitter.com/fHVtknue0X — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) December 23, 2019

Wow.

Clearly, we knew a number of of these from our earlier reporting on Monday, however a lot of celebs and influencers simply searching for a payday made a questionable determination right here. Not nice…

What do y’all take into consideration this controversy, Perezcious readers?! What about Phillippe’s little meltdown making an attempt to defend the Kingdom?? Sound OFF with all of your feedback on this complete scenario (beneath)!!!