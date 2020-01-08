Ryan Seacrest Fell Out Of His Chair On Live TV & We Can’t Stop Watching It

Even essentially the most seasoned TV hosts can fall quick typically… or on this case, fall over!

It was simply one other day on the workplace for Ryan Seacrest and co-host Kelly Ripa as they chatted their means via the same old segments on Tuesday’s episode of Dwell with Kelly and Ryan.

However issues took an amusing (and seemingly painful) flip when the 45-year-old media character took a HUGE spill whereas nonetheless stay on-air!

We all know, we all know. That is positively the form of factor it is advisable to see to consider. However right here’s a fast recap of what occurred when the previous American Idol host took a tumble!

Principally, Seacrest tried to seize a golden ball ornament that was falling from the ceiling, misplaced his steadiness, and fell again onto the ground. See, quick and candy proper?

Now, be a part of us in LOL-ing on the humorous second caught on digital camera (beneath):

OMG, ouch!

“I got it,” stated Ryan after his co-host and members of the manufacturing crew rushed to assist him off the ground. Good restoration, dude!

Though he tried to play it cool, Ripa was extraordinarily involved about what occurred and warned:

“Your leg is badly hurt. I know the adrenaline is coursing through you but I saw your leg get…I saw your leg do something strange.”

By all accounts, the man appears to be doing simply fantastic! Not solely did he energy via the remainder of the schedule segments like a professional as if nothing ever occurred, he even cracked a joke about it later, too.

On Twitter, the On Air With Ryan Seacrest host quipped:

“First fumble of the new season. Hope I make the playoffs….”

Overlook soccer, we simply hope you may keep in your seat, bud! Keep secure on the market, LOLz.