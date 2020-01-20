Ryanair demanded £230 to change name on prostate cancer patient’s ticket who was too ill to fly

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Colin Outdated, 60, who has superior prostate most cancers has slammed Ryanair for demanding £230 to vary the names on his tickets as a result of he was too sick to fly

Colin Outdated’s most cancers lately unfold to his bones, which means he needed to abandon the 39th wedding ceremony anniversary journey together with his spouse Theresa.

Mr Outdated paid Ryanair £115 for the flights from Bournemouth to Dublin.

When he requested if he might change the names on the tickets to these of his son and his son’s girlfriend the airline demanded a £230 price.

Mr Outdated stated: ‘I used to be horrified to search out that two easy identify modifications would price £230, twice as a lot as we paid for the flights.

‘In abstract, I’m shocked at how unhelpful and missing in empathy the 2 operatives had been.’

Mr Outdated, from Poole, Dorset, was recognized with prostate most cancers in 2015.

He had his prostate eliminated and endured a number of rounds of radiotherapy.

Nonetheless, just some days earlier than Christmas, he found the most cancers had unfold to his decrease again and pelvis.

Unable to make the journey in February Mr Outdated requested Ryanair if his 28-year-old son, Jamie, and his girlfriend might fly as an alternative.

He stated: ‘I’m completely disgusted by Ryanair and their employees, there’s a whole lack of empathy from them.’

Mr Outdated added: ‘I don’t really feel that an organization ought to have the ability to deal with individuals like this.’

Mr Outdated – who cancelled the bookings – stated he was promised a refund in 5 to seven days if he despatched them medical documentation to show his prognosis.

A spokeswoman for Ryanair stated: ‘We have now resolved this with the shopper straight’.

In direction of the top of final yr, Ryanair was voted the worst airline within the UK for the fourth yr working, in line with shopper analysis group Which?

Passengers of the Irish airline gave it one star for boarding, consolation, food and drinks, atmosphere and customer support.

MailOnline contacted Ryanair for remark on the time.

In Could final yr it was reported that the airline had made earnings of £892m within the earlier monetary yr.