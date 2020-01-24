Ryanair offer couple just £8.46 in compensation after they paid £390 to get home from Poland

By James Gant For Mailonline

Ryanair has supplied a pair £eight.46 in compensation after they paid £390 to get dwelling from Poland when their flight was cancelled.

Natalie King, who was three months pregnant, and Keith Web page mentioned they had been warned they must wait per week for an additional aircraft from Krakow to Bournemouth.

They paid £390 to get the 1,000 miles dwelling by way of Warsaw and London Metropolis Airport, in addition to £100 for a taxi from Krakow to their new departure airport Katowice.

Natalie King (pictured), who was three months pregnant, and Keith Web page mentioned they had been warned they must wait per week for an additional aircraft from Krakow to Bournemouth

Ms King, who additionally has a four-year-old daughter with Mr Web page, mentioned the larger shock was Ryanair’s compensation supply.

What you are able to do in case your flight is delayed: Complain on to the airline, stating you’re entitled to compensation below EU regulation 261. The quantity you may declare will depend on your vacation spot and the size of your delay. The utmost is round £531 and the delay should have been throughout the airline’s management. This contains routine technical faults. If a declare is rejected, contact the AviationADR or CEDR schemes. Jet2 and Ryanair will not be signed as much as both. The Civil Aviation Authority (caa.co.uk, 0330 022 1500) can deal with complaints about these two airways.

The self-employed nanny from Wimborne, Dorset, mentioned: ‘I couldn’t imagine my eyes after I noticed it.

‘I haven’t got a clue how they got here up with the determine of £eight.46 nevertheless it was insulting – we spent £490 to get again.

‘There was no approach we might have waited per week for an additional flight. We had a little one and work to get again to.’

It isn’t clear what Ryanair gave the £eight.46 for, or whether or not the couple have gone to the Civil Aviation Authority to complain.

Ms King and Mr Web page, who works in Poole, went to Krakow on September 13 for a four-night break.

Ms King mentioned: ‘It was the primary time we had been away as a pair for 10 years and we had been actually wanting ahead to it. We had a beautiful time nevertheless it was fully ruined by the journey dwelling.’

She mentioned the unique flight was scheduled for 5pm, then 5.50pm, and seven.40pm earlier than being cancelled.

She continued: ‘There was an enormous queue within the airport and we had been instructed we might both have compensation or one other flight.

The couple, who work in Poole, went to Krakow on September 13 for a four-night break, flying with Ryanair (file picture)

‘Once we logged in on-line we realised we must wait per week for a flight. We stood in a queue for 3 hours earlier than deciding to get one other flight. We had no alternative.’

She added: ‘Everybody was frantic – I don’t know how the opposite individuals bought dwelling.’

A spokesman for Ryanair mentioned: ‘We now have resolved this with the shopper instantly.’