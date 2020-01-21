Ryback Drags Triple H For Making Bad Joke About Paige

Triple H actually put his foot in his mouth lately. He tried to crack a joke about Paige having youngsters she may not learn about. The reception for this joke in 2020 was not taken properly.

Throughout his Conversations With The Large Man podcast, Ryback talked about Triple H’s poor try at humor. Not solely did The Sport use a joke that’s normally reserved for males, however he additionally dropped it within the UK the place Paige is beloved.

“That’s a joke typically you say about guys. I think that makes him look foolish as how would she have kids she doesn’t know about? I know it’s jokes and haha but it’s a joke for guys and not typically for women,” mentioned Ryback. “It comes off as a little bit of bullying, to me, and I’ve seen how he is within that environment and I think it was a little slip on his part from Hunter backstage to Hunter in the media. I’ve seen that all too often being there.” “With her background, I don’t understand the point of knocking her over in the UK. She’s loved over there. It just makes him look really foolish in my opinion and I’m glad he apologized because he should. That’s the kinda stuff when you make that joke then she’s gonna get hate from people too because he’s doing it.” “It’s a joke for guys and not a joke you make about a woman. I’m glad he apologized for it because it puts her in a bad position. Just imagine being her and it’s demonizing because she likes to have sex? That’s a whole other argument.”

There’s a purpose why Triple H needed to apologize to Paige. She additionally revealed that he reached out to clean every little thing out earlier than having to points a public apology.

This case was not a great one and we’re prepared to wager that Triple H will assume twice earlier than making one other joke throughout a media scrum.

Due to Wrestling Inc for the quote