Ryback Drops Big AEW Tease For 2020

Ryback hasn’t been wrestling in any respect not too long ago. He wanted work accomplished to restore the years of punishment he placed on his physique. Now it looks as if he’s doing a lot better.

The Large Man tweeted out an image of himself and Cody Rhodes shaking arms in entrance of a Christmas tree. Cody was blonde as properly so this wasn’t doubtless a photo-op from their WWE days.

“2020 #FeedMeMore” was included within the caption together with a plug for Feed Me Extra Diet and Ryback TV. Plugging Ryback’s merchandise is nothing new in any respect, however the “2020” half has some followers questioning what’s occurring.

We’ll simply must see how the professional wrestling scene pans out in 2020. It looks as if AEW is definitely below the mindset that it’s a marathon and never a dash.

It additionally seems Ryback may be recreation to begin working together with All Elite Wrestling even though he has an open assembly with WWE each time he needs one.