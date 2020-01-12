Ryback On WWE Doing ‘Petty Sh*t’ Against Former Superstars

Ryback is now not with WWE and he is aware of all about how laborious it may be to separate from the corporate. He has additionally seen the facility WWE has to change any Celebrity’s historical past that they need.

WWE not too long ago edited Dean Ambrose’s identify out of a video exhibiting The Defend’s debut. Throughout his Large Man Podcast, Ryback mentioned how “WWE does petty sh*t” as a result of they’ll.

“That is what they do, little petty sh*t man because they know it’s just taking a little stab at him. They can say, oh, it was an accident, we didn’t mean to do that. Triple H saying, oh, I don’t know how that happened, but they know exactly what they are doing in all of that. They know it’s going to irk Dean Ambrose a little bit, so that is all that it is, just petty bullsh*t.” “They don’t care about anyone. This whole playground was built for Vince McMahon to make as much money as possible. The fans are starting to see it, the wrestlers realize it really quickly. It’s all just a game. None of it makes sense, none of it matters. All that matters is how can Vince McMahon make as much money as possible off of the human lives that he has that are so devoted to pro wrestling. That is all the game is for him over there. There is no emotional connection or nothing. He used those guys to make more money. That is the little stuff that they do.”

WWE isn’t probably don’t enhancing their historical past to suit the narrative that Vince McMahon needs to drive ahead. We’ll simply must pay shut consideration since you actually by no means know when it might occur subsequent simply because Vince McMahon’s firm can.

Because of Wrestling Inc for the quote