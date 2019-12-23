Ryback Says Vince McMahon ‘Whored’ WWE Superstars Out Since The Beginning

WWE has by no means had a lot programming on on the similar time. WWE Backstage joins a laundry checklist of exhibits that WWE followers can watch now. When you ask Ryback that’s simply an excessive amount of content material.

On Conversations With The Large Man, Ryback wasn’t shy in any respect about sharing his opinion on WWE programming. There’s merely an excessive amount of of it at this level. He mentioned that Vince McMahon doesn’t care about Superstars and has “whored” them out since he purchased the corporate from his father.

“There’s too much content. WWE is responsible for that. Vince McMahon just wants to make as much money as possible. He doesn’t care about the well-being of the talent. He’s whored them out from the beginning when he took the company over from his dad. All he cares about is making more and more money at any cost,” acknowledged Ryback. “This late in the game, the fact that he hasn’t implemented any more positive changes into the welfare of pro wrestlers, been more lenient with their schedules, he just works them to the bone and that is all he cares about.” “When people look back at the history of this they’re going to see all that Vince McMahon cares about is him having this obsession with money and it never being enough. It happens a lot with people who get to that level of success and riches. That is why none of this makes sense. He has found ways to make money on the back end of the talent. He’s gotten away with paying talent less and less until AEW came around and they had to force to start paying more money again, but he doesn’t care about any of this at the end of the day. He has told me, ‘Ryan, this is a business and I am a business man.’”

WWE has competitors in AEW, however Vince McMahon’s technique is likely to be to overcrowd along with his personal content material as an alternative. It’s undoubtedly an attention-grabbing tactic. Sadly, it doesn’t appear to be a assure to drive in additional followers.

