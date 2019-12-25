Ryback Talks Legally Changing His Name

Ryback’s identify is Ryan Reeves which is fairly near his professional wrestling identify. He really invented that identify earlier than coming to WWE.

Whereas talking to Chris Van Vliet, Ryback mentioned altering his identify to his wrestling identify. Because it’s so near his authentic authorized identify it wasn’t that massive of an adjustment. It’s not like his identify was Grizzly Bear.

“I tell people this all the time that if my wrestling name was The Grizzly Bear — The Griz — I wasn’t going to change my name to that more likely than that. I looked at it as Ryback, Ryan… not so bad I can live with that.”

WWE is definitely nonetheless making an attempt to maintain Ryback’s identify from him. It might value him some huge cash until they drop the declare as effectively.

