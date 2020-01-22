News

Rye wins big over Hoehne, 38-15

January 23, 2020
The Rye Thunderbolts simply defeated the Hoehne Farmers by a rating of 38-15 on Saturday.

Sophie Adamson lead Rye with 9 factors scored whereas additionally accumulating six rebounds and one help. Chloe Richardson and Morgan Elarton additionally had productive outings contributing eight factors every.

Hoehne was paced in scoring by Demi Apple who put up 5 factors, whereas additionally accumulating 4 rebounds and one help. Jessielynn Vallejos helped the trouble by contributing three factors.

Of their subsequent video games, Hoehne will keep house and play Holly, whereas Rye will journey to play Swallows Constitution Academy.

