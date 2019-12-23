S Jaishankar Meets Iranian President; India, Iran Agree To Accelerate Chabahar Project

“Thank President Dr. @HassanRouhani for so graciously receiving me today,” Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

Tehran:

Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Fee assembly and progress within the bilateral ties, a day after the 2 international locations agreed to speed up work on the strategic Chabahar venture.

Mr Jaishankar, who’s in Tehran on a two-day go to, co-chaired the 19th Joint Fee Assembly together with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on Sunday throughout which the 2 sides agreed to speed up work on the strategic Chabahar venture.

“Thank President Dr. @HassanRouhani for so graciously receiving me today. Apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Commission and progress in our bilateral ties,” Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

The Chabahar port — collectively being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan — is taken into account a gateway to golden alternatives for commerce with central Asian nations by the three international locations. It’s positioned on the Indian Ocean within the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran.

In Could 2016, India, Iran and Afghanistan inked a pact which entailed institution of Transit and Transport Hall among the many three international locations utilizing Chabahar port as one of many regional hubs for sea transportation in Iran, apart from multi-modal transport of products and passengers throughout the three nations.

The port on the energy-rich nation’s southern coast is definitely accessible from India’s western coast and is more and more seen as a counter to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, which is being developed with Chinese language funding, and is positioned at distance of round 80-km from Chabahar.

Mr Jaishankar mentioned he had an excellent dialog on the regional and world image with the Iranian overseas minister.

“India and Iran will work together closely on their shared interests,” he mentioned.

In a press release, the Ministry of Exterior Affairs mentioned on Monday that the 2 ministers reviewed and positively assessed progress in bilateral cooperation, together with connectivity, commerce, and commerce, cultural and people-to-people contacts. Additionally they exchanged views on regional and world problems with mutual curiosity.

“They expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in operationalisation of the Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar and recognised that it has a potential to act as a gateway between the Indian subcontinent, Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe,” it mentioned.

The 2 leaders additionally welcomed the utilisation of the port for exports from Afghanistan and mentioned methods to advertise for enhancing wider regional connectivity for commerce and transit.

Either side reiterated help for strengthening bilateral commerce and commerce, the assertion mentioned, including that it was agreed to carry early assembly of the Joint Working Group on Commerce and to finalise Preferential Commerce Settlement, Bilateral Funding Treaty, and promote cooperation in customs issues.