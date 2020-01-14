S. Raekwon – “Parts Towards Whole”

Steven Raekwon Reynolds data meditative bed room indie rock beneath the title S. Raekwon. In his official bio, he explains how the moniker is his method of claiming possession over part of himself he spent a few years hiding:

Rising up I suppressed this title. I hid it from my buddies and people I met. Being biracial and raised by a white single mom, questions of id consumed me as a toddler. They nonetheless do. And whereas a lot has modified since then, I’ll eternally be formed by these emotions and experiences. I need to make songs which can be sincere. Releasing them beneath my center title appears to be probably the most sincere factor I can do.

Reynolds is releasing his subsequent 7 ″ via Saddle Creek's Doc Sequence, which beforehand issued singles from the likes of Disq, Hovvdy, Palehound, and Hand Habits. Its A-side, “Parts Toward Whole,” jogs my memory of the languid, internet-native indie of a bygone period – suppose early Grizzly Bear.

Reynolds had this to say in regards to the track:

Writing and recording this track felt like a second of readability after passing via a horrible storm. I had simply weeks prior completed a set of songs, which I had been engaged on for roughly a 12 months, that have been outlined by their shared sense of goal – they have been all written throughout, and mirrored, a interval in my life that felt colorless. After ending these works, and within the course of therapeutic my relationships with myself and people round me, I felt a renewed want to work on music for the straightforward pleasure of creating music, with out the added weight of it needing to suit or replicate a predetermined narrative or to assist function a diaristic and therapeutic method of managing my feelings. The ensuing track, “Parts Towards Whole,” felt a lot looser, although no much less significant, than something I had written earlier than. At its core, it’s a track in regards to the difficult path of sustaining a significant relationship. A track about how we’re all kids in the case of loving another person, and about how there’s each magnificence and doubt on the coronary heart of that feeling and the inevitable conclusion of following it to its most absolutely realized endpoint: the method of changing into entire with one other particular person.

Pay attention beneath.

“Parts Toward Whole” b / w “A Crow's Smile” is out 2/7 on Saddle Creek. Pre-order it right here.