Saba Karim’s Son Detained After His Car Hits Woman In Mumbai: Report

A 24-year-old girl pedestrian was knocked down by a automotive pushed by former cricketer Saba Karim’s son close to Kemp’s Nook junction in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning, police sources stated. The incident occurred when Saba Karim and his son Fidel, in his mid-20s, have been continuing from Kemp’s Nook in the direction of south Mumbai, round 6.30 a.m. Out of the blue, as Fidel Karim drove within the third lane making an attempt to overhaul one other car, a feminine pedestrian who was crossing the highway immediately got here in entrance of his car.

Earlier than he might apply the brakes, she was knocked down by his automotive and was badly injured, stated the sources.

Recognized later as Siddhi M, she was rushed to the Jaslok Hospital close by in an unconscious state and is present process remedy.

The mishap occurred amid skinny visitors and the extent of the accidents she suffered is just not instantly identified.

Police are ready for her to regain consciousness and file her assertion earlier than initiating additional proceedings in opposition to Fidel Karim, who has been detained, in accordance with the sources.