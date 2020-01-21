Sabarimala Temple Closes After A Peaceful Pilgrimage Season

Even the final day of the pilgrimage witnessed heavy rush of devotees at Sabarimala (File)

Sabarimala:

After a peaceable Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season of over two-months, the portals of the Lord Ayyappa Temple have been closed after performing customary rituals and pujas at present.

Although the annual Makaravilakku was held on January 15, the hill high temple, nestled in a reserve forest within the Western Ghats, was open for devotees to supply worship until Monday night.

Even the final day of the pilgrimage witnessed heavy rush of devotees, together with these from neighbouring states, on the Sannidhanam (temple advanced), sources on the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex temple physique, which manages the shrine, informed information company Press Belief of India.

Customary rites like “aashtadrvya mahaganapathi homam”, ”abhishekam” and ”usha nivedyam”, have been carried out underneath the aegis of tantri (head priest) Mahesh Mohanaru within the early hours of Tuesday.

In accordance with the custom, the royal designate of the Pandalam Palace, the place in accordance with legend Lord Ayyappa had spent his childhood, provided prayers earlier than the sanctum sanctorum.

He later led the procession carrying the sacred jewels ”thiruvabharanam”, introduced right here to be adorned on Lord Ayyappa on the day of Makaravilakku, again to the Palace.

Melsanthi (chief priest), A Okay Sudheer Namboothiri carried out the ”bhasmabhishekam”, the providing of holy ash, on the idol of the Lord Ayyappa and closed the doorways of the sanctum sanctorum singing ”harivarasanam”, the sacred lullaby, marking the fruits of over 60-day pilgrimage season.

The hillock temple could be opened on February 13 for month-to-month prayers and would obtain devotees for the following 5 days, TDB sources informed PTI.

The shrine, which attracts devotees from varied components of the nation, had witnessed unprecedented protests by proper wing outfits and BJP employees final 12 months after the CPI(M)-led LDF authorities determined to implement the September 28, 2018 Supreme Court docket order lifting the normal ban on ladies and women in menstrual age from providing prayers.

Nevertheless, this 12 months, in opposition to the backdrop of the highest court docket’s resolution to refer a batch of evaluation pleas in opposition to its earlier verdict to a bigger bench, the state authorities had mentioned these ladies desirous of visiting the hill temple ought to get a “court docket order” and it will not encourage activism.

Throughout this season, some younger ladies who got here to Sabarimala weren’t allowed by authorities to trek to the Ayyappa temple.

