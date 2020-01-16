Our favourite white-haired witch goes straight to hell within the new season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Netflix dropped the trailer for Half three of the hit supernatural present on Thursday, sharing a haunting have a look at Sabrina Spellman’s (Kiernan Shipka) newest efforts to say the throne of hell so she will restore the stability between heaven and the underworld.

You recognize, simply informal teen witch stuff.

Ch-ch-check out the trailer for Half three (above) and stream the brand new season on Netflix beginning January 24!