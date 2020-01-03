Sacha Dhawan says Doctor Who’s diverse casting makes it a “landmark show”

Sacha Dhawan has praised the varied casting of BBC One’s Physician Who, saying that he “couldn’t feel more proud” to be enjoying longtime foe The Grasp in collection 12.

The character first appeared manner again in 1971’s Terror of the Autons as performed by Roger Delgado, earlier than later portrayals by John Simm and Michelle Gomez.

The true identification of his position was revealed within the twist ending to collection opener Spyfall – Half One, however preserving quiet about his preliminary casting proved fairly the problem.

The Grasp (Sacha Dhawan) in Physician Who BBC

Dhawan defined: “It’s actually really difficult and I think the more you’re told not to say something, the more you want to! It’s an amazing feeling, especially being the first British Indian actor to portray the role. I’m really proud and excited for people to see it.”

“There was a time when actors like myself, wouldn’t even be thought of for a task of this nature. Physician Who has at all times been a landmark present, however I really feel it’s changing into an much more landmark present due the tales which might be being written, and the actors being solid to symbolize them.

“Yes, I’m a nemesis alien time lord, but that’s only the surface. For me, the role becomes ‘iconic’ because if you look beyond that you’ll see that there’s a much deeper story that’s going on. Once I realised that, I couldn’t feel more proud to be incarnating the character.”

Dhawan not too long ago defined the lengthy legacy of The Grasp in a video on the official Physician Who Twitter web page. Strap yourselves in for this one…

Name him Grasp… the Physician’s finest enemy returns! This is a short historical past as informed by the newest incarnation of evil @Sacha_Dhawan… #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/tVGOQcaZLV — Physician Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 2, 2020

Physician Who: Spyfall – Half 2 airs Sunday fifth January at 7pm on BBC One