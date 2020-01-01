Sacha Dhawan: Who is Doctor Who’s new guest star?

Sacha Dhawan is ready to look within the upcoming sequence 12 of Physician Who, becoming a member of an inventory of visitor stars that additionally contains Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry and Robert Glenister.

Dhawan provides Physician Who to a powerful small display CV that already contains work on a number of of the nation’s hottest exhibits. Right here’s every little thing you must learn about his profession to this point…

Early years

Dhawan was ready for the highlight from an early age – beginning performing on the age of twelve and attending Laine-Johnson Theatre Faculty in Manchester.

His profession started with a sequence of roles on youngsters’s TV exhibits within the late 1990s and early 2000s, showing alongside Felicity Jones in Weirdsister School (a sequel sequence to The Worst Witch) and taking part in a key function in sequence 2 and three of CITV present Out of Sight.

He went on to star within the EastEnders spin-off TV film Completely Frank in 2003, and performed the function of Akhtar in Alan Bennet’s hit West Finish play The Historical past Boys between 2004 and 2006, each in London and likewise on Broadway, in Australia and New Zealand and eventually in Hong Kong. He additionally reprised the function for the 2006 movie of the play, alongside many of the present’s authentic solid.

Who connections

His function within the upcoming sequence 12 won’t be Dhawan’s first dalliance with the Physician – he beforehand appeared within the 2013 tv movie An Journey in Area and Time, which was written by Mark Gatiss.

That drama, which was a part of the celebrations for the present’s 50th anniversary, instructed the story of the creation of the sequence, with David Bradley portraying William Hartnell, who famously performed the primary Physician. Dhawan performed Waris Hussein, who was the unique director of the sequence and performed a key half in recruiting Hartnell to the sequence.

This was not the primary time Dhawan had collaborated with Gatiss, who has an extended affiliation with the franchise. Their partnership will quickly be seen in motion within the new adaptation of Dracula – which is at the moment airing on BBC One, whereas Dhawan additionally appeared on different Gatiss initiatives together with Sherlock and 2013 Christmas ghost story The Tractate Middoth.

Current work

Along with his work with Gatiss, Dhawan has appeared on quite a lot of different well-liked British exhibits. This features a function in sequence 2 of Line of Obligation as D.S Manish Prasad, two episodes of hit sci-fi thriller Utopia and a recurring half in Mr Selfrigde as Jimmy Dillon.

His movie roles embody a component in M. Evening Shyamalan’s After Earth, and a cameo function in Alan Bennett adaptation The Girl within the Van, which starred Maggie Smith.

From 2017 to 2018, he appeared in Netflix Marvel sequence The Iron Fist the place he performed Davos, a talented martial artist who appeared in 9 episodes, predominantly within the present’s second season.