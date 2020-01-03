Sacha Dhawan: Who is Doctor Who’s new Master?

Sacha Dhawan is showing within the present collection of Physician Who as traditional villain the Grasp, following within the footsteps of actors like Derek Jacobi, Roger Delgado, Anthony Ainley and Michelle Gomez amongst others.

Dhawan provides Physician Who to a powerful small display screen CV that already contains work on a number of of the nation’s hottest exhibits. Right here’s every thing you want to find out about his profession to date…

Early years

Dhawan was ready for the highlight from an early age – beginning appearing on the age of twelve and attending Laine-Johnson Theatre Faculty in Manchester.

His profession started with a collection of roles on kids’s TV exhibits within the late 1990s and early 2000s, showing alongside Felicity Jones in Weirdsister Faculty (a sequel collection to The Worst Witch) and enjoying a key position in collection 2 and three of CITV present Out of Sight.

He went on to star within the EastEnders spin-off TV film Completely Frank in 2003, and performed the position of Akhtar in Alan Bennet’s hit West Finish play The Historical past Boys between 2004 and 2006, each in London and in addition on Broadway, in Australia and New Zealand and eventually in Hong Kong. He additionally reprised the position for the 2006 movie of the play, alongside many of the present’s unique forged.

Who connections

His position within the upcoming collection 12 is not going to be Dhawan’s first dalliance with the Physician – he beforehand appeared within the 2013 tv movie An Journey in Area and Time, which was written by Mark Gatiss.

That drama, which was a part of the celebrations for the present’s 50th anniversary, instructed the story of the creation of the collection, with David Bradley portraying William Hartnell, who famously performed the primary Physician. Dhawan performed Waris Hussein, who was the unique director of the collection and performed a key half in recruiting Hartnell to the collection.

This was not the primary time Dhawan had collaborated with Gatiss, who has an extended affiliation with the franchise. Their partnership will quickly be seen in motion within the new adaptation of Dracula – which is at present airing on BBC One, whereas Dhawan additionally appeared on different Gatiss tasks together with Sherlock and 2013 Christmas ghost story The Tractate Middoth.

Latest work

Along with his work with Gatiss, Dhawan has appeared on plenty of different widespread British exhibits. This features a position in collection 2 of Line of Obligation as D.S Manish Prasad, two episodes of hit sci-fi thriller Utopia and a recurring half in Mr Selfrigde as Jimmy Dillon.

His movie roles embrace a component in M. Evening Shyamalan’s After Earth, and a cameo position in Alan Bennett adaptation The Woman within the Van, which starred Maggie Smith.

From 2017 to 2018, he appeared in Netflix Marvel collection The Iron Fist the place he performed Davos, a talented martial artist who appeared in 9 episodes, predominantly within the present’s second season.