Sachin Posts Emotional Tribute For Ramakant Achrekar On Death Anniversary

Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his late coach Ramakant Achrekar on his first loss of life anniversary. “You will continue to remain in our hearts, Achrekar Sir!” the legendary batsman tweeted in English and Marathi. Tendulkar accompanied his tweet with an outdated with Ramakant Achrekar. Achrekar died on January 2, 2019 at his house resulting from age-related issues. Aside from Tendulkar, the Dronacharya awardee has skilled gamers like Vinod Kambli and Pravin Amre amongst others at Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Vinod Kambli additionally tweeted his tribute for the late coach.

“No Mentor can ever be as incredible as you are because you did not only teach me to play cricket in the best way possible but you also taught me real life lessons. I miss you a lot, Achrekar Sir!” he tweeted.

Tendulkar, who had all the time been in shut contact with Achrekar earlier than his demise, had attended his funeral and posted an emotional message for him after he died.

“Cricket in heaven will be enriched with the presence of Achrekar sir,” Tendulkar had written in his message.

“Like many of his students, I learnt my ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance. His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on,” he had mentioned within the assertion.

“Achrekar sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and may you coach more wherever you are,” Tendulkar had added in his emotional message for his former coach.

Tendulkar has been fairly vocal concerning the coach’s contribution in shaping him.

As a participant, Achrekar competed in only one first-class match however was instrumental in moulding Tendulkar as a baby, typically driving him to stadiums on his scooter.