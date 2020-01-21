Sachin Tendulkar Challenges Vinod Kambli, Gives Him A Week To Complete It

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar threw down a problem to good pal and former India teammate Vinod Kambli on Tuesday and gave him a one-week deadline to drag off the duty. Tendulkar had carried out a music together with singer Sonu Nigam in 2017 known as ‘Cricket Wali Beat’, devoted to his fellow cricketers who had performed in World Cups. Tagging his pal, Tendulkar put up a video and tweeted “Mr. Kambli, I challenge you to do the rap of my song #CricketWaliBeat! You have 1 week.”

Mr. Kambli, I problem you to do the rap of my music #CricketWaliBeat!



You will have 1 week. @vinodkambli349 pic.twitter.com/8zU1tVG0mh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 21, 2020

Within the unique music, there’s a half the place Tendulkar raps out the names of assorted cricketers who performed for India, going again to the 80’s.

In his problem, Tendulkar asks Kambli to recollect all of the names and carry out the rap. Kambli instantly pulls out some rapper strikes, already trying the half in his shades.

“I’m going to give him a week’s time,” Tendulkar says. “So, by the 28th (of January), if he doesn’t know how to sing that song, then he owes me something,” he provides with a smile.

“Big challenge,” Kambli is seen as saying in response.

Take a look at the unique ‘Cricket Wali Beat’ music right here:

Watch my & @sonunigam’s #CricketWaliBeat music, a particular tribute to all my fellow #WorldCup cricketers! #100MB https://t.co/rBT5GaZXgg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April three, 2017

On January 18, whereas wishing Vinod Kambli on his birthday, Tendulkar mentioned in a video tweeted by him that he knew Kambli was a superb singer and “an even better dancer” from their college days.

Sachin and Kambli, in a much-fabled story from the annals of Indian cricket, had been skilled by the identical coach, performed for a similar college staff after which performed collectively for India. The 2 had burst into the highlight once they had put up a historic partnership of 664 runs with particular person scores of 326 not out (Tendulkar) and 349 not out (Kambli) for Shardashram Vidyamandir in opposition to St Xavier’s Excessive College within the Haris Defend semi-final in February 1988.