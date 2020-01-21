Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh To Coach Australia Bushfire Relief Match

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will coach star-studded groups in a charity match to lift funds for victims of Australia’s bushfires, organisers mentioned Tuesday. The previous Take a look at captains are the most recent gamers to come back out of retirement for the attraction, becoming a member of Aussie greats Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Michael Clarke and Shane Watson. India’s Tendulkar and Windies quick bowler Walsh will coach groups skippered by Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne respectively. Steve Waugh and Australian coach Justin Langer may also have non-playing roles.

“We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can’t wait to have them involved,” mentioned Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts.

The February eight sport shall be performed as a curtain raiser to the Huge Bash League closing, with match income and funds raised to go to the Australian Purple Cross.

Cricket Australia has additionally injected Aus$2 million (US$1.38 million) right into a fund to help neighborhood cricket golf equipment impacted by the fires, which have killed 29 folks and destroyed greater than 2,000 houses in latest months.

Sports activities stars have stumped up memorabilia and money in latest weeks to assist the aid effort.

Earlier this month, Warne’s “baggy green” cap, awarded to Take a look at gamers on their debut, bought at public sale for greater than Aus$1 million (practically $700,000) with all funds aiding victims.

Tennis celebrity Serena Williams gave her US$43,000 WTA Auckland Traditional winners’ cheque to a bushfire aid fund, whereas an exhibition match that includes Roger Federer and different prime gamers in Melbourne raised cash forward of this week’s Australian Open.