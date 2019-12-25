Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes As Cricketers Celebrate Christmas

Sachin Tendulkar led the celebration on social media on the competition of Christmas, posting image of himself with a Santa Claus and a properly adorned Christmas tree on Wednesday. “Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. May this Christmas bring lots of happiness to our hearts and homes. I hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends,” India’s cricket legend captioned the on Twitter. The followers flooded the social networking web site with heartwarming messages for the batsman who scored 100 worldwide centuries for India.

Associated Articles