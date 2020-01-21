January 21, 2020 | 12:48pm

A Connecticut school pupil was arrested for posting a photograph of a unadorned, unconscious feminine classmate on Snapchat, police mentioned.

Nicholas Otto-Bernstein, 20, of New York Metropolis, has been charged with illegally disseminating intimate photographs, voyeurism and disseminating voyeurism photographs after a 20-year-old pupil at Sacred Coronary heart College reported the allegations to Bridgeport police, the Connecticut Submit reviews.

The 20-year-old sufferer advised investigators she was at an off-campus social gathering in October 2019 on the personal Roman Catholic college in Fairfield, had two drinks after which handed out. When she awoke hours later in her dorm room, the sufferer had no concept how she returned dwelling, police mentioned.

The girl later obtained a textual content message from a buddy who advised her nude photograph of herself was posted on Snapchat. The picture depicted the sufferer mendacity bare on a mattress, police mentioned.

The girl then discovered that the photograph had additionally been despatched to a member of the college’s Omega Phi Kappa fraternity, in keeping with a police report obtained by the newspaper.

Investigators managed to hint the picture again to Otto-Bernstein, whom the sufferer mentioned she had met the social gathering, police mentioned.

Otto-Bernstein was recognized as a member of the frat within the police report, the newspaper reviews.

An adviser to the Fairfield County Omega Phi Kappa chapters, nevertheless, mentioned Otto-Bernstein went by the initiation course of final spring, however was by no means inducted as a member.

“He’s never been inducted into our fraternity,” Justin Carde, an alumni of the college, advised the Connecticut Submit. “He’s not a member at all.”

College officers, in the meantime, mentioned Otto-Bernstein had voluntarily withdrawn from the college.

“Sacred Heart University’s primary goal is always the protection of our students, faculty, staff and visitors to our campus,” in keeping with a press release obtained by The Submit. “To that end, we have been investigating this incident since it came to our attention. The student who was alleged to have distributed the photo has voluntarily withdrawn from the University. Beyond that, federal privacy laws prevent us from commenting on individual students.”

The assertion didn’t point out precisely when Otto-Bernstein had left the college. His lawyer, Felice Duffy, didn’t instantly return a name in search of remark by The Submit early Tuesday.

Makes an attempt to achieve Otto-Bernstein, who is about to return to court docket on Feb. 28, had been unsuccessful.