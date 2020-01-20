SAG Awards 2020: Best Dressed on the red carpet

The Display Actors’ Guild Awards have lengthy been been a bellwether for Oscar success, since actors make up the most important share of the Academy.

So all eyes have been on the 26th annual SAG ceremony, which happened on the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Sunday night time.

And the celebrities descended upon the purple carpet of their greatest, with Jennifer Aniston, Sophie Tuner and Scarlett Johansson main the best way for the most effective dressed.

Scarlett Johansson dazzled on the purple carpet as they arrived on the SAG Awards on Sunday on the Shrine Auditorium

Scarlett’s arrival to the SAG Awards comes two days after she was ‘violently sick’ and could not attend the Santa Barbara Worldwide Movie Competition, in response to ET Canada.

The star’s assertion was learn by SBIFF Government Director Roger Durling, who additionally accepted her award on her behalf. Her assertion learn: ‘I’m so saddened that I cannot be right here with you this night. An hour-and-a-half in the past, I turned violently sick proper as I used to be about to depart the Miramar Resort for the theater. I used to be so trying ahead to accepting this unbelievable honor in individual, and to not be right here on stage with Adam is deeply disappointing, to say the least,’ by way of Folks.

In movie, As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Irishman earned high honors, securing two particular person actor nominations and the coveted Finest Ensemble honor. Each have been additionally nominated within the stunt ensemble class.

Whereas Tarantino and Scorsese’s movies each appeared like shoe-ins, there have been additionally many surprises.

The SAGs rounded out greatest ensemble with the casts of Taika Waititi’s Nazi Germany coming-of-age story Jojo Rabbit, Jay Roach’s Fox Information docudrama Bombshell and Bong Joon Ho’s class satire Parasite.

Like As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Irishman, Bombshell additionally dominated the person appearing classes, incomes nominations for lead Charlize Theron and supporting gamers Nicole Kidman Margot Robbie. Their ensemble nom places Bombshell in the identical league because the critically-acclaimed Scorsese and Tarantino movies.

Parasite, the much-praised Korean movie, makes historical past as simply the second overseas language movie to be nominated for the SAGs’ high award.

Notably lacking out on the most effective ensemble nomination was Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama Marriage Story, which earlier this month led the Golden Globe nominations with six nods.

It nonetheless got here away with appearing nominations for its leads, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and Laura Dern for greatest feminine actor in a supporting position.

Johansson earned double noms for the night, with a supporting nod for her efficiency in Jojo Rabbit as nicely.

Different distinguished contenders shut out included Sam Mendes’ WWI thriller 1917, Greta Gerwig’s Louisa Could Alcott adaptation Little Ladies, Lulu Wang´s household drama The Farewell, Fernando Meirelles’ Vatican drama The Two Popes and Rian Johnson’s star-studded whodunit Knives Out.

The nominees for greatest efficiency by a feminine actor in a number one position have been: Marriage Story’s Johansson, Bombshell’s Theron, Cynthia Erivo of Harriet, Lupita Nyong’o for Jordan Peele’s horror romp Us and Renee Zellweger for the biopic Judy.

These picks omitted Saoirse Ronan of Little Ladies and Awkwafina of The Farewell, whose efficiency earned her a Golden Globe earlier this month.

Becoming a member of Driver and DiCaprio in greatest actor have been Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari, Taron Egerton within the Elton John biopic Rocketman and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker.

Amongst these not noted have been Antonio Banderas for Ache and Glory, Irishman lead Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Identify and Adam Sandler Uncut Gems. (Whereas De Niro wasn’t given an appearing nomination, he will probably be bestowing with the Life Achievement Award on the present.)

Tom Hanks (A Lovely Day within the Neighborhood) and Jamie Foxx (Simply Mercy) have been nominated for greatest male actor in a supporting position.

And whereas she was snubbed by the Oscars, Jennifer Lopez might be including to her trophy assortment with a nom for greatest feminine in a supporting position class.

Issues have been a toss-up within the TV world.

Whereas Apple TV ‘s The Morning Present earned three particular person noms for supporting actors Steve Carell and Billy Crudup, and feminine lead Jennifer Aniston, they didn’t get into the ensemble class.

In greatest drama collection ensemble, the actors nominated the casts of Massive Little Lies, The Crown, Sport of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Story and Stranger Issues.

Comedy ensemble nods went to Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Technique and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. HBO’s Succession was surprisingly missed.

Just lately, a SAG ensemble nomination hasn’t been fairly as important for a best-picture winner on the Oscars as in years previous.

The final two winners, Inexperienced E book and The Form of Water, managed the feat and not using a nod for the display screen actors’ high award.

Earlier than that, it had been 20 years because the SAG Awards did not assist predict the eventual best-picture winner.

Often, about 4 out of 5 particular person SAG nominees go on to land an Oscar nomination.

The SAG Awards air Sunday, January 19, broadcast reside on TNT and TBS at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

