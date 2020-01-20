SAG Awards: Catherine Zeta-Jones leads the Brits with Gwendoline Christie and Helena Bonham Carter

The largest and brightest stars of Hollywood descended upon the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the SAG Awards, on Sunday.

And Catherine Zeta-Jones dazzled the pink carpet as she led the British glamour alongside Gwendoline Christie and Helena Bonham Carter.

The Welsh actress, 50, appeared sensational in a plunging silver robe which was ruched on the waist with an intricate jewel design to intensify her slender body.

Catherine was certain to set pulses racing as her ensemble was backless and confirmed off a glimpse of her cleavage, whereas it additionally had a daring thigh cut up.

She boosted her peak in a pair of stylish silver heels, whereas she stored her equipment easy by sporting a pair of dangling jewel earrings so that each one consideration remained on her gown.

Her raven locks have been pulled again right into a glamorous half-back-do, whereas she accentuated her pure magnificence by sporting gentle touches of make-up for the event.

Catherine was joined by her husband of 19 years Michael Douglas, who appeared dapper in a black go well with which he wore with a white shirt, a black bow tie, and a white pocket sq..

The Display Actors’ Guild Awards have lengthy been been a bellwether for Oscar success, since actors make up the biggest proportion of the Academy.

So all eyes have been on the 26th annual SAG ceremony, which befell on the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Sunday night time.

In movie, As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Irishman earned high honours, securing two particular person actor nominations and the coveted Finest Ensemble honour. Each have been additionally nominated within the stunt ensemble class.

Whereas Tarantino and Scorsese’s movies each appeared like shoe-ins, there have been additionally many surprises.

The SAGs rounded out finest ensemble with the casts of Taika Waititi’s Nazi Germany coming-of-age story Jojo Rabbit, Jay Roach’s Fox Information docudrama Bombshell and Bong Joon Ho’s class satire Parasite.

Like As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood and The Irishman, Bombshell additionally dominated the person appearing classes, incomes nominations for lead Charlize Theron and supporting gamers Nicole Kidman Margot Robbie. Their ensemble nomination places Bombshell in the identical league because the critically-acclaimed Scorsese and Tarantino movies.

Parasite, the much-praised Korean movie, makes historical past as simply the second international language movie to be nominated for the SAGs’ high award.

Notably lacking out on the very best ensemble nomination was Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama Marriage Story, which earlier this month led the Golden Globe nominations with six nods.

It nonetheless got here away with appearing nominations for its leads, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, and Laura Dern for finest feminine actor in a supporting position.

Johansson earned double nominations for the night, with a supporting nod for her efficiency in Jojo Rabbit as properly.

Different distinguished contenders shut out included Sam Mendes’ WWI thriller 1917, Greta Gerwig’s Louisa Might Alcott adaptation Little Ladies, Lulu Wang´s household drama The Farewell, Fernando Meirelles’ Vatican drama The Two Popes and Rian Johnson’s star-studded whodunit Knives Out.

The nominees for finest efficiency by a feminine actor in a number one position have been: Marriage Story’s Johansson, Bombshell’s Theron, Cynthia Erivo of Harriet, Lupita Nyong’o for Jordan Peele’s horror romp Us and Renee Zellweger for the biopic Judy.

These picks omitted Saoirse Ronan of Little Ladies and Awkwafina of The Farewell, whose efficiency earned her a Golden Globe earlier this month.

Becoming a member of Driver and DiCaprio in finest actor have been Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari, Taron Egerton within the Elton John biopic Rocketman and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker.

Amongst these disregarded have been Antonio Banderas for Ache and Glory, Irishman lead Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Identify and Adam Sandler Uncut Gems. (Whereas De Niro wasn’t given an appearing nomination, he will probably be bestowing with the Life Achievement Award on the present.)

Tom Hanks (A Lovely Day within the Neighbourhood) and Jamie Foxx (Simply Mercy) have been nominated for finest male actor in a supporting position.

And whereas she was snubbed by the Oscars, Jennifer Lopez might be including to her trophy assortment with a nomination for finest feminine in a supporting position class.

It was additionally a tricky competitors in TV, with Apple TV ‘s The Morning Present incomes three particular person nominations for supporting actors Steve Carell and Billy Crudup, and feminine lead Jennifer Aniston, however the present didn’t make the ensemble class.

In Finest Drama Sequence Ensemble, the actors nominated the casts of Huge Little Lies, The Crown, Sport of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Story and Stranger Issues.

Comedy Ensemble nods went to Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Methodology and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel. HBO’s Succession was surprisingly missed.

Just lately, a SAG ensemble nomination hasn’t been fairly as very important for a Finest Image winner on the Oscars as in years previous.

The final two winners, Inexperienced Guide and The Form of Water, managed the feat with out a nod for the display actors’ high award.

Earlier than that, it had been twenty years because the SAG Awards did not assist predict the eventual best-picture winner.

Normally, about 4 out of 5 particular person SAG nominees go on to land an Oscar nomination.