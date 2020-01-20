News

SAG Awards worst dressed: Gwendoline Christie and Nathalie Emmanuel lead the fashion fails

January 20, 2020
4 Min Read

From ridiculous bows to billowing luggage: Sport of Thrones co-stars Gwendoline Christie and Nathalie Emmanuel prime the record of worst-dressed stars on the SAG Awards

  • Gwendoline, 41, and Nathalie, 30, each arrived on the SAG Awards in dishevelled, unflattering frocks 
  • Different stars who missed the model mark on Sunday night embrace Patricia Arquette, Winona Ryder, and Kathryn Newton
  • Most of the celeb attendees opted for over-the-top billowing attire that resembled circus tents 
  • Huge bows had been additionally very talked-about on the crimson carpet  

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Printed: | Up to date:

Commercial

Sport of Thrones might have topped the rankings when it was on-air, however a few of its stars hit an actual sartorial low level on the crimson carpet on the 2020 SAG Awards. 

Gwendoline Christie, 41, and her former GoT co-star Nathalie Emmanuel, 30, each missed the model mark on the glittering awards ceremony on Sunday night, with Gwendoline arriving in a billowing black sack that fully dwarfed her body – making it look as if she might need one other visitor hiding beneath it.  

Nathalie additionally opted for an infinite frock made out of garish shiny materials that featured a cheesy floral sample throughout it. 

OTT: Gwendoline Christie led the worst-dressed stars on the SAG Awards in a billowing black gown 

What are you hiding beneath there? The 41-year-old’s monumental frock regarded as if it might have housed a number of of her Sport of Thrones co-stars

Flower energy? Gwendoline’s fellow Sport of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel additionally missed the model mark, carrying a cheesy floral-print gown that featured an infinite bow on the entrance 

The place’s Cousin It? Winona Ryder regarded like Morticia Addams in her dramatic tulle gown and weird spiky blazer

D-red-ful! Stranger Issues star Cara Buono wore an terrible crimson gown that had random shreds of black feather hanging from it

Nonetheless probably the most distracting a part of her ensemble was the massive bow on the entrance of it, which left Nathalie trying barely like a wrapped birthday present. 

Dangerous bows and billowing attire gave the impression to be one thing of a development at Sunday evening’s ceremony, with Kathryn Newton additionally choosing an outsized robe in a blindingly shiny neon orange colour that left her trying as if she was carrying a circus tent. 

On the different finish of the colour spectrum, Stranger Issues star Winona Ryder went for an all-black look that made her look barely like Morticia Addams; the darkish frock featured infinite ruffled layers and was paired with a weird blazer that appeared to have floppy spikes on the shoulders. 

Roll up, roll up! Kathryn Newton’s blindingly-bright orange gown resembled a circus tent 

Style bow pas: Former Vampire Diaries star Kristen Gutoskie additionally had a distracting bow on her gown – which was made to look all of the extra cheesy because of the diamante detailing on it

Frightful feathers: The Path’s Stephanie Hsu appeared to have borrowed a gown from her grandmother 

Funky: Patricia Arquette’s swimsuit didn’t seem to have been tailor-made accurately to suit her physique – and the big bell bottoms left her trying considerably like a nasty Elvis impersonator 

Pink to make the boys… cowl their eyes: Liv Pollock’s sky-high hemline confirmed off a variety of leg, and the snakeskin sample gave it a very cheesy total really feel 

Feeling blue: Lisa Edelstein’s gown was very unflattering, and the sample was nearly painful to take a look at

Dangerous boys: It wasn’t simply the women who made sartorial errors this night – each Noah Scnapp (left) and Andrew Scott (proper) opted for terrible swimsuit colours and materials that landed them on the record 

Commercial

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment