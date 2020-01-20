SAG Awards worst dressed: Gwendoline Christie and Nathalie Emmanuel lead the fashion fails

From ridiculous bows to billowing luggage: Sport of Thrones co-stars Gwendoline Christie and Nathalie Emmanuel prime the record of worst-dressed stars on the SAG Awards
- Gwendoline, 41, and Nathalie, 30, each arrived on the SAG Awards in dishevelled, unflattering frocks
- Different stars who missed the model mark on Sunday night embrace Patricia Arquette, Winona Ryder, and Kathryn Newton
- Most of the celeb attendees opted for over-the-top billowing attire that resembled circus tents
- Huge bows had been additionally very talked-about on the crimson carpet
By Dailymail.com Reporter
Printed: | Up to date:
Sport of Thrones might have topped the rankings when it was on-air, however a few of its stars hit an actual sartorial low level on the crimson carpet on the 2020 SAG Awards.
Gwendoline Christie, 41, and her former GoT co-star Nathalie Emmanuel, 30, each missed the model mark on the glittering awards ceremony on Sunday night, with Gwendoline arriving in a billowing black sack that fully dwarfed her body – making it look as if she might need one other visitor hiding beneath it.
Nathalie additionally opted for an infinite frock made out of garish shiny materials that featured a cheesy floral sample throughout it.
OTT: Gwendoline Christie led the worst-dressed stars on the SAG Awards in a billowing black gown
What are you hiding beneath there? The 41-year-old’s monumental frock regarded as if it might have housed a number of of her Sport of Thrones co-stars
Flower energy? Gwendoline’s fellow Sport of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel additionally missed the model mark, carrying a cheesy floral-print gown that featured an infinite bow on the entrance
The place’s Cousin It? Winona Ryder regarded like Morticia Addams in her dramatic tulle gown and weird spiky blazer
D-red-ful! Stranger Issues star Cara Buono wore an terrible crimson gown that had random shreds of black feather hanging from it
Nonetheless probably the most distracting a part of her ensemble was the massive bow on the entrance of it, which left Nathalie trying barely like a wrapped birthday present.
Dangerous bows and billowing attire gave the impression to be one thing of a development at Sunday evening’s ceremony, with Kathryn Newton additionally choosing an outsized robe in a blindingly shiny neon orange colour that left her trying as if she was carrying a circus tent.
On the different finish of the colour spectrum, Stranger Issues star Winona Ryder went for an all-black look that made her look barely like Morticia Addams; the darkish frock featured infinite ruffled layers and was paired with a weird blazer that appeared to have floppy spikes on the shoulders.
Roll up, roll up! Kathryn Newton’s blindingly-bright orange gown resembled a circus tent
Style bow pas: Former Vampire Diaries star Kristen Gutoskie additionally had a distracting bow on her gown – which was made to look all of the extra cheesy because of the diamante detailing on it
Frightful feathers: The Path’s Stephanie Hsu appeared to have borrowed a gown from her grandmother
Funky: Patricia Arquette’s swimsuit didn’t seem to have been tailor-made accurately to suit her physique – and the big bell bottoms left her trying considerably like a nasty Elvis impersonator
Pink to make the boys… cowl their eyes: Liv Pollock’s sky-high hemline confirmed off a variety of leg, and the snakeskin sample gave it a very cheesy total really feel
Feeling blue: Lisa Edelstein’s gown was very unflattering, and the sample was nearly painful to take a look at
Dangerous boys: It wasn’t simply the women who made sartorial errors this night – each Noah Scnapp (left) and Andrew Scott (proper) opted for terrible swimsuit colours and materials that landed them on the record
