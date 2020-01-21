Saha Asked To Skip Ranji Trophy Clash Ahead Of New Zealand Tour

India’s Check wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has been requested to skip Bengal’s subsequent Ranji Trophy conflict in opposition to Delhi to maintain himself match forward of the Check collection in New Zealand. Saha is recovering from a finger damage which he picked up throughout the Day/Night time Check in opposition to Bangladesh right here in November. “Wriddhi will not be available for Delhi match (from Sunday). I think the Board (BCCI) has said no to him,” Bengal coach Arun Lal mentioned after they received by an innings and 303 runs in opposition to Hyderabad.

“It’s great to have him but it will not make any difference. In any case we have got a winning side. It’s okay it would have been for just one game,” Lal mentioned.

The 2-Check collection in New Zealand begins on February 21.

India’s senior pacer Ishant Sharma injured himself throughout a Ranji Trophy recreation in opposition to Vidarbha taking part in for Delhi and is now all however out of the Check collection in opposition to New Zealand after he suffered a Grade three tear on his proper ankle.