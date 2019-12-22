Sahitya Akademi Awardee G Nanjundan Found Dead At His House In Bengaluru

As his post-mortem report is awaited, the police mentioned the reason for the demise is but to be ascertained.

Bengaluru:

Sahitya Akademi award winner G Nanjundan was discovered useless at his residence in Bengaluru right this moment, the police mentioned. The physique of the 58-year-old, present in a decomposed state, has been despatched for postmortem, they mentioned.

As his post-mortem report is awaited, the police mentioned the reason for the demise is but to be ascertained.

He was conferred with the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2012.

As per the Bangalore College web site, Mr Nanjundan had been working as a professor within the Division of Statistics at Bangalore College. He has taught likelihood principle (measure-theoretic strategy), stochastic processes, mathematical evaluation, sensible in C and R for a number of years.

He has greater than 10 publications in lots of reputed journals.