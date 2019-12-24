Saif Ali Khan & Tabu’s “JAWAANI JANEMAN”: First Look Out

After giving the film-o-philics hits like Hum Saath Saath Hai, Biwi No.1, Tu Chor Most important Sipahi, now Saif and Tabu are seen reuniting for Jawaani Jaaneman.

The movie will hit the screens on 31st of January 2020 which was earlier speculated to be launched on seventh February 2020. This most awaited movie of those two stars is directed by Nitin Kakkar.

Nitin Kakkar has made films like Filmistaan, Mitron, and Pocket book. The film is produced by Jacky Bhagnanai, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani. The film marks a Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alia F.

The makers have now unveiled the primary poster of the movie. The poster exhibits man mendacity down on the mattress below sheets with a inexperienced bottle in hand and lots of extra round with a dumbbell on the ground.

His face isn’t seen however an enormous tattoo is seen on his arm with a wristwatch and a playboy chain across the neck. Additionally, girls are seen however solely their legs are seen within the body. Other than this ‘newbie of the new decade’ with its launch date is written on the poster.

Jawaani Jaaneman highlights father-daughter’s equation. Saif Ali Khan performs the position of the daddy of Alia F whereby Tabu might be seen enjoying a pivotal character.

Saif Ali Khan is in the meantime busy along with his new launch with Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Tanhaji: The unsung warrior. It’s a historic movie that can have a conflict with Deepika’s most awaited movie of the 12 months with a delicate social subject Chhapaak.