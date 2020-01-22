Saif’s Dilli to Koknana’s Mumbai Diaries, most-awaited series streaming on Amazon Video in 2020

Shah Rukh Khan and Zoya Akthar with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.Twitter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, throughout his India go to, introduced a bunch of issues whereas talking about Indian reveals that may stream on-line in 2020.

Amongst others, essentially the most fascinating have been cricket-themed drama Inside Edge being renewed for the third season, a brand new sequence in regards to the 2008 Mumbai assaults from director Nikkhil Advani and starring Konkana Sen Sharma known as Mumbai Diaries – 26/11, and Sons of Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers, a brand new unscripted sequence in regards to the eponymous Professional Kabaddi League group.

Alongside, we bought to see the primary seems to be of 4 Extra Photographs Please season 2, political satire Gormint, crime thriller The Final Hour, Ali Abbas Zafar’s political drama Dilli and Udta Punjab author Sudip Sharma’s thriller Paatal Lok. There was an additional peek at Mirzapur season 2, Breathe season 2 and romantic musical Bandish Bandits.

Dilli, set to stream this yr, has Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub and Sarah Jane Dias. The announcement for the sequence was made final yr. Dilli explores the darkish corners of Indian politics. Directed by Zafar and produced by Himanshu Mehra through Offside Leisure, the sequence has dialogues written by Gaurav Solanki.

Paatal Lok was additionally introduced final yr. Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Jaideep Ahlawat star within the present, which has Sudip Sharma as the author. This sequence is an investigative thriller that reveals a modern-day Indian society and politics. It’s being produced by none apart from Anushka Sharma beneath Clear State Movies.