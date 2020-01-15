Sailors are forced to abandon UK’s newest aircraft carrier after power cut causes blackout on board 

By Larisa Brown Defence And Safety Editor For The Day by day Mail

Printed: 20:08 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:08 EST, 14 January 2020

Greater than 100 sailors needed to abandon Britain’s latest plane provider after it suffered a blackout.

The £3billion HMS Prince of Wales suffered an influence outage on Monday in Portsmouth harbour.

Sources blamed an issue with its turbines and electrical back-up.

Greater than 100 sailors needed to abandon HMS Prince of Wales (foreground) after it suffered a blackout in Portsmouth harbour. Background: HMS Queen Elizabeth

It was thought-about so vital that non-essential members of the 700-strong crew needed to spend the evening on their sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Retired Commander and maritime knowledgeable, Mike Critchley, mentioned: ‘Questions will be asked by the Navy how this happened. It sounds like quite a major incident. A ship without electricity isn’t a ship. These items mustn’t occur.’

He added the climate was dangerous and may very well be in charge for the lack of energy.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is because of go on its first deployment subsequent yr, with its sister ship following quickly after.

Final evening a Royal Navy spokesman mentioned nobody was injured through the energy reduce.